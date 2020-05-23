Home On Dorris Street Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday around 11:04 a.m. at 4120 Dorris Street.

A resident of this address called 911 and advised that her bedroom was on fire.

Quint 14 arrived and found smoke showing from the front of the house. Quint 14 made an interior attack and the fire was out in 10 minutes.

Flames were contained to the bedroom; however, the rest of the house suffered some smoke and water damage. The Red Cross was called in and is assisting the four residents.

The cause of the fire was found to be accidental.