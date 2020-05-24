 Sunday, May 24, 2020 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Jump From 531 Virus Cases To 640 In 2 Days; Tennessee Has 7 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 3 From Nashville, 2 From Memphis

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Hamilton County has jumped from 531 coronavirus cases to 640 in two days. It remains at 14 deaths.

Tennessee has had seven more coronavirus deaths. The new total is 336.

There were 356 new cases, bringing the total to 20,145.

There were 10 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,583.

Nashville has three more coronavirus deaths for a total of 57.

Memphis now has 94 deaths - up two.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 93 cases with one death. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 195.

Marion County remains at 35 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 45 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 134 cases and now 13 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus. 

Monroe County is now at 56 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 811 cases and now has 45 deaths.

There are 512 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 331 cases.

 

 


May 24, 2020

PHOTOS: What Memorial Day Was Like Last Year

May 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 23, 2020

Home On Dorris Street Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning


(click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE 763 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT RESISTING ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday around 11:04 a.m. at 4120 Dorris Street. A resident of this address called 911 and advised that her bedroom was ... (click for more)



Breaking News

PHOTOS: What Memorial Day Was Like Last Year

(click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE 763 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS --- ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE 921 DELORES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank UNLAWFUL POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Glenn Draper On Memorial Day (2)

This is Memorial Day Weekend and I can't think of a better time to remember my good friend, Dr. Glenn Draper. (he got on to me for calling him Dr. Draper, he would say “just call me Glenn”). I never was his student, didn't sing in any of his choirs, but we were very good friends. Glenn was a regular on my radio show especially in the fall and near Christmas when the singers ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Christians' Fault

A Harvard Law professor, Elizabeth Bartholet, has clamored for the spotlight in recent weeks seeking to ban homeschooling. She claims there is little oversight for what homeschooled children are learning, that in many places the uneducated adults are not qualified to teach their children, and that with child abuse on the rise, the fact there are no “mandated reporters,” such as ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. “We’ll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors