Hamilton County Jumps From 531 Virus Cases To 640 In 2 Days; Tennessee Has 7 More Coronavirus Deaths, Including 3 From Nashville, 2 From Memphis

Hamilton County has jumped from 531 coronavirus cases to 640 in two days. It remains at 14 deaths.

Tennessee has had seven more coronavirus deaths. The new total is 336.

There were 356 new cases, bringing the total to 20,145.

There were 10 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,583.

Nashville has three more coronavirus deaths for a total of 57.

Memphis now has 94 deaths - up two.

Bledsoe County is at 607 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 93 cases with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 195.

Marion County remains at 35 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 10 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 45 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 134 cases and now 13 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Monroe County is now at 56 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 811 cases and now has 45 deaths.

There are 512 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 331 cases.