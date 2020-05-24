Man, 24, Shot Sunday Afternoon On Wilson Road

A man, 24, was shot on Sunday afternoon on Wilson Road.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police were notified by the Walker County Sheriff's Department that they were with a person who had been shot at while traveling in a vehicle in the 4700 block of Wilson Road in Chattanooga.

Walker County deputies confirmed to Chattanooga Police that one person had been struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.