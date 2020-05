Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALDERETE, JOE ERIC

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY BALL, CALVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLUPS, MALACHI

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE BOYD, RAMON S

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED THEFT OF AUTO

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPROPER PASSING BURGANS, KARYN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/18/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

SPEEDING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SPEEDING BYRUM, WILLIAM JAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CUMMINGS, ALLEN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FAILE, ROBERT MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/06/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FRANCISCO MANUEL, VERONICA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/01/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FULOP, STEVEN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE GRIFFITH, RT DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/24/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HERNANDEZ LOPEZ, EFRAIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT JERKE, JERKE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED THEFT OF AUTO

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS JETTON, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) JOHNSON, DANIEL BELTESHAZAR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LAFERRY, ZACHERY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LITTLE, DAMICHIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 MARTIN, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MASON, BRANDON JAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCCORD, PATRICIA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/28/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NELSON, WILLIAM RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE RAY, KYLEE D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE REED, TRACY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROBINSON, HARMON S

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/19/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE SANDERS, RENEE JANE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT