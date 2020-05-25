COVID-19 Testing At Camp Jordan Is Extended Through Thursday

East Ridge officials announced that two extra days have been added to the COVID-19 drive-thru testing event in the parking lot of Camp Jordan. The event will be extended to include Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Sponsored by the City of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems, Hamilton County Health Department and Kroger Health, the event, which began last Wednesday, offers free COVID-19 testing and will continue to operate from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the additional two days.