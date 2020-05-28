May 28, 2020
Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group finalized plans on Thursday to establish an alternate care site at Metro Nashville General Hospital, 1818 Albion St., to increase hospital capacity in ... (click for more)
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released an overview of administrative actions taken to address the public health and economic crisis created by COVID-19.
He said, “While the last 12 weeks ... (click for more)
A tweet by Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy commenting on the George Floyd case in Minnesota has gone viral.
His condemnation of the actions of the officers involved has over 350,000 likes. ... (click for more)
Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group finalized plans on Thursday to establish an alternate care site at Metro Nashville General Hospital, 1818 Albion St., to increase hospital capacity in Middle Tennessee for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
“We have put in place a critical resource to meet local, COVID-19 patient care needs if required,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, ... (click for more)
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released an overview of administrative actions taken to address the public health and economic crisis created by COVID-19.
He said, “While the last 12 weeks have created unprecedented challenges for our state, our early preparations and the committed efforts of Tennesseans continue to put our state in a very fortunate position. We will continue ... (click for more)
The recent departure of Drs. Gruver, cardiologist, and Devlin, neurologist, is disturbing.
They have impeccable credentials, among the “best in class” regarding advancements in medicine and delivering excellent healthcare to patients.
Chattanooga’s healthcare requires continuous retention and recruitment of quality physicians. High quality physicians attract more of the highest ... (click for more)
It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away.
He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica.
He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play.
Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)
The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday.
The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)