Governor Lee Releases Overview Of COVID-19 Actions Taken Since January

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released an overview of administrative actions taken to address the public health and economic crisis created by COVID-19.

He said, “While the last 12 weeks have created unprecedented challenges for our state, our early preparations and the committed efforts of Tennesseans continue to put our state in a very fortunate position. We will continue to address public health and economic challenges with a thoughtful, data-backed approach and I thank Tennesseans for their partnership in moving our state forward.”

Click here for the timeline.


May 28, 2020

Governor Bill Lee Appoints Kristi Davis To Tennessee Court Of Appeals

Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of to the Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Grand Division to fill the Honorable Charles D. Susano, Jr.’s vacancy. “Kristi Davis has an extensive background in civil cases as both an attorney and judge, and she will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” said Governor Lee. “I’m grateful for her willingness to serve ... (click for more)

Orange Grove's Camp Double G Canceled

In June of 1958 the first session of Camp Double G in Soddy Daisy opened for children attending Orange Grove through the generosity of the Gordon Street family. The Camp has operated each summer since then enrolling campers with disabilities under the watchful eyes and supports of counselors from the area who were and are, students, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors, teachers, ... (click for more)

Departure Of Drs. Gruver, Devlin Is Disturbing

The recent departure of Drs. Gruver, cardiologist, and Devlin, neurologist, is disturbing. They have impeccable credentials, among the “best in class” regarding advancements in medicine and delivering excellent healthcare to patients. Chattanooga’s healthcare requires continuous retention and recruitment of quality physicians. High quality physicians attract more of the highest ... (click for more)

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


