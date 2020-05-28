Erlanger Board Backs CEO Will Jackson

The Erlanger Board of Trustees on Thursday issued their support for CEO Dr. Will Jackson.
There was no opposition on a motion to issue a letter backing him.
Trustee John Germ said the letter was written in response to a recent opinion column in Chattanoogan.com.
Linda Mines, who heads the board, said board members spend many hours on Erlanger matters.
Several board members said Dr. Jackson had been brought into a difficult situation and had to make hard decisions due to the coronavirus.
Laura Bible read a letter of support from the Medical Auxiliary. It was signed by all 14 board members.