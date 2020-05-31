Georgia Has 58 More Coronavirus Deaths, 655 New Cases; Whitfield County Has 15 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,042 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 58 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 46,986 - up from 46,331 - an increase of 655.

Hospitalizations are at 7,946 - up 19 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 15 new cases for a total of 366, and still seven deaths. Officials said 26 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has no change with 141 cases, and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County remains at 28 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County is now reporting 132 cases and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 478 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 264 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 162 cases, an increase of two, and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,519 cases and 233 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 3,025 cases and 174 deaths. There are now 3,733 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 119 deaths - an increase of seven. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,775 cases and now 128 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,770 cases and is at 148 deaths, an increase of three.