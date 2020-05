Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BALES, ALLEN LABRON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/20/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE BROWN, ERIC GIG

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARRACHER, DESTINY GAIL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) CULLEY, VANESSA ADRIANN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, ELAINE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/28/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT EVANS, KENTRELL DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRAHAM, ALLIE SOPHIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUNTER, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

IACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/12/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LEE, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES OLLIE, JOHN WILLIE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/24/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION PEOPLES, TRAVIUN LADELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION RUFFNER, STACY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING) SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/31/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIMON, JASON ARNIOLD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE