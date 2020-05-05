 Tuesday, May 5, 2020 73.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Electronic Meetings Expected To Continue In Tennessee As Virus Still Lurks

City Council Zooms

Electronic meetings are expected to continue in Tennessee as the threat of the coronavirus still looms.

The City Council and County Commission are among governmental bodies that recently have been meeting via the Zoom ap in the safety of their homes or offices.

Special permission for the meetings from Governor Bill Lee is due to run out soon.

However, City Attorney Phil Noblett said Tuesday afternoon he was advised by an aide to the governor that the permission will be continued through June 30.

He said he was told the new executive order could be issued as soon as Wednesday.

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said he had been making plans to resume in-person meetings, though he said with spacing that only 34 citizens would be able to get inside the chambers with news personnel and city staff members.

After Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod chided him for "jumping the gun," Chairman Henderson said he was not anxious to return to the chambers, but he said it was prudent to begin getting ready in case it becomes necessary.

Councilman Russell Gilbert said, "This virus is serious. I work in health care, and it's very serious."

He added, "You can get tested, then you pick it up the next day."

Councilman Gilbert said those who come down for the meeting "are not going to like it when they can't get in." 

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said when the meetings return to chambers that masks should be provided to those who don't bring their own.

Councilwoman Coonrod questioned whether temps should be taken before attendees are allowed in.

Councilman Mitchell also brought up the issue of Councilman Ken Smith having to run the Zoom meetings, saying that took away from his contributions to the meetings. Councilman Smith said, "Running these meetings is more complicated than it looks."

However, he said he was not complaining about handling the task.


Electronic Meetings Expected To Continue In Tennessee As Virus Still Lurks

New Assistance Available For Easter Tornado Victims


Electronic Meetings Expected To Continue In Tennessee As Virus Still Lurks

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Governor Lee’s 64% Approval

As far as polls go, I’ve found that the pollsters never seem to talk to the same people I do. I’ve also suspected for a long time that some of the characters who take part in these polls don’t have much else to do. But last month a group of researchers at Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers got together and came up with a 297-page report on the COVID-19 virus and dedicated a sampling ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during ... (click for more)


