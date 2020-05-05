Electronic Meetings Expected To Continue In Tennessee As Virus Still Lurks

Electronic meetings are expected to continue in Tennessee as the threat of the coronavirus still looms.

The City Council and County Commission are among governmental bodies that recently have been meeting via the Zoom ap in the safety of their homes or offices.

Special permission for the meetings from Governor Bill Lee is due to run out soon.

However, City Attorney Phil Noblett said Tuesday afternoon he was advised by an aide to the governor that the permission will be continued through June 30.

He said he was told the new executive order could be issued as soon as Wednesday.

City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said he had been making plans to resume in-person meetings, though he said with spacing that only 34 citizens would be able to get inside the chambers with news personnel and city staff members.

After Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod chided him for "jumping the gun," Chairman Henderson said he was not anxious to return to the chambers, but he said it was prudent to begin getting ready in case it becomes necessary.

Councilman Russell Gilbert said, "This virus is serious. I work in health care, and it's very serious."

He added, "You can get tested, then you pick it up the next day."

Councilman Gilbert said those who come down for the meeting "are not going to like it when they can't get in."

Councilman Jerry Mitchell said when the meetings return to chambers that masks should be provided to those who don't bring their own.

Councilwoman Coonrod questioned whether temps should be taken before attendees are allowed in.

Councilman Mitchell also brought up the issue of Councilman Ken Smith having to run the Zoom meetings, saying that took away from his contributions to the meetings. Councilman Smith said, "Running these meetings is more complicated than it looks."

However, he said he was not complaining about handling the task.