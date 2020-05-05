 Wednesday, May 6, 2020 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 29,839 Coronavirus Cases; 1,294 Deaths

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,294 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 51 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 29,839, up by 402 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,654, up 117 since Monday.

Whitfield County now has 131 cases, up five from Monday, and six deaths.  

Walker County is reporting 61 cases, and no deaths. Dade County remains at 16 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County has 52 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County has 15 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 350 cases, and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 151 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 117 cases, an increase of one, and 13 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,153. There have been 130 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,881 cases and 102 deaths. There are now 2,277 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 59 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,097 cases and 77 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,550 cases and 125 deaths.


Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Cherokee Regional Library Branches Reopen In Georgia

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Bockman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman

Cherokee Regional Library Branches Reopen In Georgia

The four branches of the Cherokee Regional Library System (CHRL) reopened to the public this week with limited hours and new restrictions in the wake of COVID-19. The system closed seven weeks ago in a regional effort to slow the spread of the virus. CHRL is the first library system in Georgia to reopen, with branches in Chickamauga, LaFayette, Rossville and Dade County now operating

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn’t Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)

Red Wolves To Be Allowed To Start Small Group Training

The Chattanooga Red Wolves, along with other USL teams, will be allowed to resume small group training and treatment at club facilities, according to uslsoccer.com. Teams will be allowed to train in small groups at outdoor facilities. Only non-contact training is allowed, however, the use of training rooms for player treatment is now an option. Small groups are defined ... (click for more)

Mocs' Cross Country Add Boykin And Mulkey To 2020 Roster

Chattanooga Mocs’ cross country head coach Andy Meyer announced the addition of Jacob Boykin and Kaigen Mulkey to the 2020 Roster. Boykin comes to Chattanooga from Seigel High School in Murfreesboro and Mulkey is a product of Chattanooga Central High School. Jacob Mulkey Seigel High School Helped the Siegel Stars to three large school state titles in Division ... (click for more)


