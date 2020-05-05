Georgia Has 29,839 Coronavirus Cases; 1,294 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,294 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 51 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 29,839, up by 402 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,654, up 117 since Monday.

Whitfield County now has 131 cases, up five from Monday, and six deaths.



Walker County is reporting 61 cases, and no deaths. Dade County remains at 16 cases, and one death.

Catoosa County has 52 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County has 15 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 350 cases, and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 151 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 117 cases, an increase of one, and 13 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,153. There have been 130 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,881 cases and 102 deaths. There are now 2,277 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 59 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,097 cases and 77 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,550 cases and 125 deaths.