4th Street Under Highway 27 To Be Closed For Bridge Repairs

4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed on Thursday through Saturday, due to bridge repairs.
The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit.
View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction.
May 6, 2020
Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey ... (click for more)
People who live in the Northwest Georgia community will be offered free COVID-19 testing at the Catoosa County Senior Center on May 8 and May 15. The tests are for people who have been screened ... (click for more)
4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed on Thursday through Saturday, due to bridge repairs.
The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit.
... (click for more)
Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman ... (click for more)
People who live in the Northwest Georgia community will be offered free COVID-19 testing at the Catoosa County Senior Center on May 8 and May 15. The tests are for people who have been screened and scheduled.
Call either 706-802-5329, 706-802-5885, 706)-802-5886 or 706-802-5888 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday to be screened and ... (click for more)
On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)
I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)
A mutual connection can change everything. That is certainly the case for Cleveland State sophomore Britnay Gore, who just signed with Penn State University on Friday after an incredible journey led her to play Power 5 basketball, the first player in the program to do so in nearly 25 years.
When Gore moved to the United States from Antigua, Caribbean, she stayed with her uncle ... (click for more)
Though circumstances related to the global coronavirus pandemic prevent standard commencement gatherings from taking place, Tennessee Athletics salutes its 65 spring/summer graduates who have completed their degree requirements.
On Thursday, May 7, the university is hosting a redesigned commencement celebration virtually starting at 9 a.m. ET. The link to participate will ... (click for more)