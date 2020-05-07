National Guard To Provide COVID-19 Testing To Chattanooga Housing Authority Residents

Officials from the Chattanooga Housing Authority confirmed that COVID-19 testing will begin at five housing communities on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The National Guard will be providing tests at Mary Walker Tower and Emma Wheeler Homes on Monday and at College Hill Courts, East Lake Courts, and Greenwood Terrace on Tuesday.

CHA Executive Director Betsy McCright said, “We are extremely appreciative of those members of the National Guard who are coming into our communities to provide this important service. This has been a team effort with support from the Hamilton County Health Department, City of Chattanooga, State of Tennessee and various health officials in this community supporting the National Guard. The CHA has taken extraordinary efforts to keep our sites clean and sanitized during this time. Many of our residents are self-isolating to help the cause. The testing done by these partners is the next piece in determining what challenges if any, we have within the CHA’s communities.”



The CHA is also working with UTC School of Nursing, CHI Memorial, and the Hamilton County Health Department to provide testing to the residents of Boynton Terrace, Dogwood Manor, and Gateway in the coming weeks. No firm date has been established yet.

As soon as the details of the testing plans are available they will be shared through the CHA’s social media platform: @CHAHousingAuthority on Facebook.