Rep. Kasey Carpenter Optimistic That The Worst May Be Over

While no one can say for sure, Whitfield County's Rep. Kasey Carpenter remains optimistic that the worst may be over.

“To me, the most important number we can look at is our positive test ratio,” he said. “How many tests are we giving and how many are positive? You’ve seen that any time a community is over 35 percent positive, it’s an issue.”

He pointed to rates that were once as high as 40 to 50 percent in New York and New Jersey but points out that Georgia has seen a steady decline in that ratio over the past few weeks.

“It was 26 percent at one point,” Rep.

Carpenter said. “Now it’s 14 and it’s continued to decline every week, so that’s the important part. That’s why Whitfield County has been so good. Between the hospital and the health department, we’re testing at 5 or 6 percent positive, so you know we’re in a heck of a lot better shape than even the state at this point. But if those numbers start growing exponentially, then we’ve got a problem.”

Whitfield Commission Chair Lynn Laughter praised Rep. Carpenter for his positive outlook. “I love that you’re positive and that you’re encouraging people and what you believe is going to be continued relaxation (of guidelines),” she said. “I really hope that happens, but bottom line, none of us really know for sure what’s going to happen on this.”

In the meantime, she urges residents to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands frequently, exercising, avoiding information overload, helping others when possible, connecting with family and friends, and reaching out to people who might feel isolated through texts, calls, Facetime, or Zoom. She said 16 of her family members gathered on Zoom over the weekend to talk to her 92-year-old mother.

Commissioner Laughter also reminded residents that they can check on free COVID-19 testing by calling the Whitfield County Health Department at 888-881-1474. Drive-through tests are being expanded locally to seven days a week, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon, and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.

The next County Connect show will be next Thursday at 5 p.m. You can watch all the shows online on the county’s website.

Questions for the county commissioners can be sent by e-mail to Commissioner Laughter at llaughter@whitfieldcountyga. com , Harold Brooker at hbrooker@whitfieldcountyga.com , Roger Crossen at rcrossen@whitfieldcountyga.com , Greg Jones at gjones@whitfieldcountyga.com, or Barry Robbins at brobbins@whitfieldcountyga.com . You can also call the county offices at 706-275-7500.

Commissioner Laughter pointed out that county administrative buildings re-opened to the public on April 27, with social distancing and other safety measures in practice.