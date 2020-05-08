 Friday, May 8, 2020 55.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Arnold Stulce, WW II Veteran, State Representative, School Board Chairman, Dies At 95

Friday, May 8, 2020
Arnold Stulce
Arnold Stulce
Arnold A. Stulce, World War II veteran and longtime state representative, died Thursday at the age of 95.
 
Except for his service as a bomber pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945 and his college years, he lived his entire life in Soddy Daisy. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Soddy Daisy, known for many years as Daisy Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School leader, member of the choir, served on the Boards of Deacons and Trustees, and was the Building Committee Chairman during the construction of the present church campus.
 
Rep. Stulce was a graduate of Soddy Daisy High School and North Carolina State University, Class of 1949.
 
He was employed by DuPont for more than 40 years in Chattanooga. He turned down multiple opportunities for advancement in the U.S. and abroad in order to remain near family and to live in Soddy Daisy. He always tried to “hire locally” in his position as personnel manager. He was a loyal Democrat.
 
He served on the Soddy Daisy City Commission and served four terms as Representative for District 31 in the Tennessee General Assembly.
 
He was a member of the Hamilton County School Board in the 1960s and 1970s, including several years as chairman.
 
While serving on the Board of the Red Bank Hospital Association, he and the late Sam Swope founded the Red Bank-Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation, Inc., an entity which has for the last 30 years or more supported community infrastructure, building efforts, and various equipment purchases for the cities of Red Bank and Soddy-Daisy. The Foundation will continue in its efforts and support for many years to come, officials said.
 
Rep. Stulce enjoyed vegetable gardening for almost his entire life and earned the title of Master Gardener. He sang for several years with the Chattanooga Concert Choir and was very active in the Food Bank at his church from its inception until the last few months of his life.
 
His wife of 63 years, Doris H. Stulce, parents Hardie M. Stulce and Lillie L. Stulce, and his brother, Billy Stulce, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sons, Hardie H. Stulce; Arnold Stulce, Jr., and wife Becky Stulce; grandchildren, Emily K. Stulce (Knoxville) and Andrew A. Stulce and his wife Casey Ward Stulce (Chicago).
 
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may consider the Billy Stulce Memorial Scholarship Fund at Soddy-Daisy High School, 618 Sequoyah Road, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, or First Baptist Church Food Bank, PO Box 1357, Soddy Daisy, TN 37384.
 
Given the current pandemic there will be no funeral or memorial services at this time. Private interment will be at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
 
Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road Soddy Daisy.

May 8, 2020

Tornado Relief Fund Raises Over $500,000 To Support Families In Need, Announces Over $300,000 In Initial Grants

May 8, 2020

4th Street Under Highway 27 Reopened Early After Bridge Repairs

May 8, 2020

Galen Medical Group Resumes In-Office Care And Elective Procedures


The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga announced on Thursday that its joint fund had raised over $500,000 for its Tornado Relief Fund and has ... (click for more)

4th Street under Highway 27 has reopened early following TDOT bridge repairs. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street can now be accessed. View CDOT's map of road closures ... (click for more)

Galen Medical has reopened the doors for most of its respective practices, resuming in-office visits for patients within safe and controlled office environments. Working in tandem with state ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tornado Relief Fund Raises Over $500,000 To Support Families In Need, Announces Over $300,000 In Initial Grants

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga announced on Thursday that its joint fund had raised over $500,000 for its Tornado Relief Fund and has already awarded more than $300,000 in grants to organizations working to provide critical relief to the individuals and families impacted by the Easter tornado disaster. The Tornado ... (click for more)

4th Street Under Highway 27 Reopened Early After Bridge Repairs

4th Street under Highway 27 has reopened early following TDOT bridge repairs. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street can now be accessed. View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction. (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors