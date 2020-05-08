Arnold Stulce, WW II Veteran, State Representative, School Board Chairman, Dies At 95

Arnold A. Stulce, World War II veteran and longtime state representative, died Thursday at the age of 95.

Except for his service as a bomber pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945 and his college years, he lived his entire life in Soddy Daisy. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Soddy Daisy, known for many years as Daisy Baptist Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School leader, member of the choir, served on the Boards of Deacons and Trustees, and was the Building Committee Chairman during the construction of the present church campus.

Rep. Stulce was a graduate of Soddy Daisy High School and North Carolina State University, Class of 1949.

He was employed by DuPont for more than 40 years in Chattanooga. He turned down multiple opportunities for advancement in the U.S. and abroad in order to remain near family and to live in Soddy Daisy. He always tried to “hire locally” in his position as personnel manager. He was a loyal Democrat.

He served on the Soddy Daisy City Commission and served four terms as Representative for District 31 in the Tennessee General Assembly.

He was a member of the Hamilton County School Board in the 1960s and 1970s, including several years as chairman.

While serving on the Board of the Red Bank Hospital Association, he and the late Sam Swope founded the Red Bank-Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation, Inc., an entity which has for the last 30 years or more supported community infrastructure, building efforts, and various equipment purchases for the cities of Red Bank and Soddy-Daisy. The Foundation will continue in its efforts and support for many years to come, officials said.

Rep. Stulce enjoyed vegetable gardening for almost his entire life and earned the title of Master Gardener. He sang for several years with the Chattanooga Concert Choir and was very active in the Food Bank at his church from its inception until the last few months of his life.

His wife of 63 years, Doris H. Stulce, parents Hardie M. Stulce and Lillie L. Stulce, and his brother, Billy Stulce, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons, Hardie H. Stulce; Arnold Stulce, Jr., and wife Becky Stulce; grandchildren, Emily K. Stulce (Knoxville) and Andrew A. Stulce and his wife Casey Ward Stulce (Chicago).

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may consider the Billy Stulce Memorial Scholarship Fund at Soddy-Daisy High School, 618 Sequoyah Road, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, or First Baptist Church Food Bank, PO Box 1357, Soddy Daisy, TN 37384.

Given the current pandemic there will be no funeral or memorial services at this time. Private interment will be at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road Soddy Daisy.