City Council Considering Adding Language On New Police Advisory Board To The City Charter

The City Council is considering adding language relating to the new Police Advisory and Review Committee to the city charter.

Residents would be asked at an upcoming election to vote yes or no on adding the language.

It states:

SECTION 1. That the present Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all Acts and

Ordinances amendatory thereof, be and is hereby further amended by adding a new Section 13.17

to Title 13 of the City Charter as follows:



Sec. 13.17. Title and Authority for the Police Advisory and Review Committee.



(a) There is hereby created the Police Advisory and Review Committee for the City of

Chattanooga.



(b) The Police Advisory and Review Committee is established pursuant to Council’s

authority under Sections 13.44 and 13.49 of the Charter of the City of Chattanooga to provide for

the safe tenure of officers on their jobs so long as they properly and efficiently fulfill the duties of

their positions and pursuant to the Council’s authority under Section 16-43 of the Chattanooga

City Code to ratify and adopt rules and regulations for the government and discipline of the police

department. This Committee shall further have all powers of a Community Oversight Board

consistent with Tennessee state law.



(c) The purpose of the Police Advisory and Review Committee is to strengthen the

relationship between the citizens of the City of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Police

Department, to assure timely, fair and objective review of citizen complaints while protecting the

individual rights of police officers, and to make recommendations concerning citizen complaints

to the Chief of Police, the Mayor and to the City Council.



(d) The Committee shall have no authority to direct the Police Chief to alter or to

impose any disciplinary action against any employee of the Chattanooga Police Department. In all

cases, the Police Chief will be the final authority on case dispositions and discipline of police

officers.



FOR THE AMENDMENT ( )

AGAINST THE AMENDMENT ( )