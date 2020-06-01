 Monday, June 1, 2020 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hagerty Calls On President Trump To Invoke The Insurrection Act To Use Military To Deal With Riots; Sethi Says Destroy ANTIFA

Monday, June 1, 2020

With the recent riots around the country, including Tennessee, Bill Hagerty, candidate for U.S. Senate, said Monday he encourages President Donald Trump to use the Insurrection Act "to mobilize active-duty military forces in order to defend our communities from further acts of domestic terrorism."

 

Manny Sethi, another GOP Senate candidate, said ANTIFA is a terror group that should be destroyed.

Mr. Hagerty said, “President Trump has already taken decisive leadership in recognizing ANTIFA as a terrorist organization. America is rooted in the rule of law. We cannot have another night of violence. It has to stop now. Period.

"If we don’t, it propagates lawlessness. To better protect our cities and communities from further danger, President Trump should use the Insurrection Act to its fullest extent. Mobilizing our military forces across the country will show that we will not tolerate domestic terrorism.”

Dr. Sethi said released the following statement on the violent riots in Nashville and across the country:

"I am deeply saddened and angered by the death of George Floyd. America has justifiably already started a conversation about real criminal justice reform. President Trump had already signed a landmark bill. That was a good start, and we must continue this work so these types of incidents finally end.But what we saw in that video was not representative of most police officers. I have cared for police officers who have put their bodies in front of bullets to protect us. I have seen their courage and devotion up close.Protests are inherently American. The right to petition for redress of grievances is a basic constitutional right. However, we cannot allow what these protests have morphed into to continue. We have moved far beyond peaceful protest into lawlessness.

"These ANTIFA-trained revolutionaries have no interest in a more perfect union. It's not about solving problems in policing to them, or helping heal neighborhoods. They want to bring down this country.CNN treats rioting like it is a legitimate form of protest. That’s wrong. There are liberal radicals trying to incite a civil war by inflaming racial tensions. These radicals are insurrectionists, and should be treated like it

".Nobody has the right to riot, to loot, to burn, to attack fellow citizens. Our leaders have a sworn duty to uphold the law, to protect our citizens, to put down insurrection. I am calling on them to do it now.

"What we saw this past weekend was political correctness run amok: cowardly Democrat Mayors, like John Cooper, are more concerned about political correctness and about what the liberal media thinks, than about protecting the people in our cities.This cannot be allowed to continue. Our leaders have a moral duty to protect our citizens’ life, liberty, and property. They must step up. I am calling on every Mayor and Governor in this country to use every means at their disposal if the lives, homes and businesses of Americans are threatened, and to stop the violent, ANTIFA-led mobs ripping through our cities. They will not quit otherwise.

"We cannot allow ANTIFA to tear America apart. We cannot allow them to burn our cities, to harm our people.We must pray for our country, and that our leaders will have the courage to protect America.This country is worth defending. May God bless and protect the United States of America."

 



Opinion

It's Anarchy Now

During the Russian Revolution thousands upon thousands were slaughtered. Famine brought about starvation and even cannibalism in the new Soviet Union. Between the World Wars hundreds were murdered in Germany with no reaction by the government. Food shortages and mass unemployment led to daily civil unrest. Communist revolutionaries routinely battled private armies openly in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

On this, the first day of a new month, I pause during my monthly trip to the garden as I mourn for my country. The protests that morphed into ugly, race-fueled riots are worse than the COVID virus that continues to plague our nation. By this I mean we were helpless to the virus – there was no way to stop it and therefore we must endure. Criminal rioting is altogether different. ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Hopes Turmoil Will Lead To Positive Change

The Chattanooga Football Club released a statement regarding the protests occurring within the city. It reads: “Chattanooga FC is, and always will be, a community club. From the beginning, our sole focus was to bring Chattanooga together, all of Chattanooga, from all races, creeds, and classes. It pains us that throughout our nation many fear for those lives ... (click for more)

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)


