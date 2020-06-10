Sean Platten Charged With Attacking, Robbing Man In Wheelchair

Sean Platten is facing an aggravated robbery charge after allegedly attacking a man in a wheelchair.

Law enforcement responded to a robbery call on May 29 at the Brainerd Road Family Dollar. Police said that when they arrived, the victim told them he had been robbed by a white male and black male. The victim said the white male, later identified as Platten, 26, was his friend and that they stayed together at the Motel Six on Brainerd Road.

The victim said he was leaving the Family Dollar when he noticed Platten and the unknown other assailant standing outside. He then began to roll his wheelchair backward down the sidewalk, and he began to talk to Platten when the two men began to walk alongside him.

He said the black male then grabbed him by the throat and pushed him into the Family Dollar wall. The victim said his head was knocked against the wall in the process, and police said an investigator noticed an abrasion on the victim’s head.

The victim also said the black man shocked him with a taser several times and asked him, “Where is it at?” The victim said he was referring to the money. When the victim tried to get up and get away from the man, he fell to the ground. At this point, the victim said the money was in a fanny pack around his waist, which was ripped off. The victim said the two men then ran away.

The victim told police he thought Platten struck him several times as well, and made no attempt to stop his accomplice from striking him. Police say that when Platten came back to the area a “short time later,” the victim yelled, “You stupid son of a (expletive), you forgot your backpack.”

The victim said Platten then ran over to him and punched him several times, before grabbing a black backpack he had left from before. The victim said the stolen fanny pack contained $434, his birth certificate, and a paper ID.

When an investigator spoke to the Motel Six clerk, they were told Sean Platten was the man who had previously rented room 218, but had checked out earlier in the day. When presented with a photo lineup of various suspects, the victim picked out Platten as his attacker.

Platten was taken into custody on Friday.