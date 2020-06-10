 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sean Platten Charged With Attacking, Robbing Man In Wheelchair

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Sean Platten
Sean Platten

Sean Platten is facing an aggravated robbery charge after allegedly attacking a man in a wheelchair.

Law enforcement responded to a robbery call on May 29 at the Brainerd Road Family Dollar. Police said that when they arrived, the victim told them he had been robbed by a white male and black male. The victim said the white male, later identified as Platten, 26, was his friend and that they stayed together at the Motel Six on Brainerd Road.

The victim said he was leaving the Family Dollar when he noticed Platten and the unknown other assailant standing outside. He then began to roll his wheelchair backward down the sidewalk, and he began to talk to Platten when the two men began to walk alongside him.

He said the black male then grabbed him by the throat and pushed him into the Family Dollar wall. The victim said his head was knocked against the wall in the process, and police said an investigator noticed an abrasion on the victim’s head.

The victim also said the black man shocked him with a taser several times and asked him, “Where is it at?” The victim said he was referring to the money. When the victim tried to get up and get away from the man, he fell to the ground. At this point, the victim said the money was in a fanny pack around his waist, which was ripped off. The victim said the two men then ran away.

The victim told police he thought Platten struck him several times as well, and made no attempt to stop his accomplice from striking him. Police say that when Platten came back to the area a “short time later,” the victim yelled, “You stupid son of a (expletive), you forgot your backpack.”

The victim said Platten then ran over to him and punched him several times, before grabbing a black backpack he had left from before. The victim said the stolen fanny pack contained $434, his birth certificate, and a paper ID.

When an investigator spoke to the Motel Six clerk, they were told Sean Platten was the man who had previously rented room 218, but had checked out earlier in the day. When presented with a  photo lineup of various suspects, the victim picked out Platten as his attacker.

Platten was taken into custody on Friday.


East Ridge officials have decided to postpone a planned community on police issues, citing concerns with the spread of coronavirus.

Sixty-six patients and staff have now tested positive for coronavirus at the NHC Rossville facility. The nursing home on McFarland Road also said five patients have been hospitalized.

The County Commission on Wednesday voted to delay for two weeks a decision on a request for a permit for a shooting range on Highway 58.



East Ridge Postpones Community Meeting On Police, Citing Coronavirus Concerns

East Ridge officials have decided to postpone a planned community on police issues, citing concerns with the spread of coronavirus. Officials said, "Due to the state of Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order #38 which pertains to COVID-19 guidelines, in particular item 6d, the East Ridge Community and Senior Center cannot yet open for meetings and activities. "After review ... (click for more)

66 Patients, Staff At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Sixty-six patients and staff have now tested positive for coronavirus at the NHC Rossville facility. The nursing home on McFarland Road also said five patients have been hospitalized. It was reported earlier that one patient had died. The facility said 43 patients have tested positive. There are 37 active coronavirus patients at the facility currently. It said 23 employees ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I’ll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America’s tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to “dismantle” the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency “disaster” ... (click for more)

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


