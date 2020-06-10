East Ridge Postpones Community Meeting On Police, Citing Coronavirus Concerns

East Ridge officials have decided to postpone a planned community on police issues, citing concerns with the spread of coronavirus.

Officials said, "Due to the state of Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order #38 which pertains to COVID-19 guidelines, in particular item 6d, the East Ridge Community and Senior Center cannot yet open for meetings and activities.

"After review of the Executive Order by City Manager Chris Dorsey, the Community Meeting for the East Ridge Police Department must be postponed until a later date. The health and safety of our citizens is very important to the city of East Ridge and the Police Department."

The meeting was originally set for March 19, then moved to June 17.

The department had invited all residents and business owners to attend a meeting at the East Ridge Community Center.

Officials earlier said, "There have been a lot of changes at the police department since the beginning of the year, and this is a chance for us to get to know you better as well as a chance for you to get to know us better.

"We will introduce some planned upcoming initiatives and we would welcome your input as to where you would like to see us improve. Our mission is to create a safer East Ridge for our citizens and visitors by reducing crime, preserving the peace, and protecting lives and property. We will be asking for your ideas on how we get there together."

Officials earlier said the meeting would be set up to allow for social distancing and attendees would be encouraged, but not required to wear a mask.