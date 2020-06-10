 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

State To Resume Issuing Masks After Determining They Are Safe

Governor Bill Lee said the state will resume distributing face masks that had been provided by the Renfro Corporation after checking out concerns that the masks were not safe.

 

The governor said it was determined that there was no safety hazard for those using the masks.

 

Stan Jewell, President/CEO of Renfro Corporation, said, “We have had full confidence in our product all along and are very thankful that Tennesseans will once again have access to face masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

These masks, which we stepped up to produce at a time the country needed them, have been a sincere source of pride for me, and for Renfro as a whole. We thank Governor Lee for taking the additional steps to confirm the safety of our masks.

 

“Renfro developed and manufactured a safe, comfortable, and reusable mask to fill a critical need in a national health crisis.  We are proud that we could provide 5 million masks to Tennesseans, who may not have otherwise been able to access them during this pandemic – and that in doing so we created about 500 new jobs for Americans in a great time of need. Our efforts have been entirely focused on making a positive impact on our country in very trying times, and we look forward to continuing on that mission.”


Senator David Perdue Calls For Justice For George Floyd, Denounces Defunding Police

Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths


Senator David Perdue Calls For Justice For George Floyd, Denounces Defunding Police

Opinion

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I’ll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America’s tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to “dismantle” the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency “disaster” ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


