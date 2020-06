John Deffenbaugh and Mike Cameron will be in a runoff for the Georgia House District 1 seat.

Mr. Deffenbaugh, who formerly held the post, had 3,561 votes or 42 percent.

Mr. Cameron, a healthcare official who has been active in the Republican Party in Walker County, received 3,163 votes or 37 percent.

Vikki Mills had 1,808 votes or 21 percent.

Colton Moore had been serving in the post, but he opted to run for the state Senate and lost to Jeff Mullis.