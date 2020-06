Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, MELTON EARL

2807 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN

3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BUTLER, TIERRA C

17 KELSEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SIMPLE POSSES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POS OF METH)

---

CARR, THOMAS LEE

321 PERCH PASS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PINELLAS CO, FL)

---

CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

181 BUCK DERIVE CHICAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---CULPEPPER, MITCHELL LEON3607 IDA BELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DIAMOND, MARCUS RENEHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DIXON, DAVID ANTHONY823 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---DIXSON, BRITTANY MCADAMS3830 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DURHAM, TOMMY L3839 BIRMINGHAM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDESECRATION OF VENERATED OBJECTTHEFT OF PROPERTY ( THEFT UNDER 1000 )---ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY ( THEFT OVER 5000 )---EVANS, COURTNEY LYNN3209 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOOTE, SHAWN LEE590 CHERRY STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE1403 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITY---GILLESPIE, JAMAL MAHARIS7604 STANDIFER GAP RD #1105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeNONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT---GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND5500 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON8166 HOLLY CREST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HIGDON, JAMES LABRON5147 HWY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGH, ISAAC3663 CHATEAU LN APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HINES, ADRIA PATREISE7631 AUSTIN DR, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT---HOEY, TIMOTHY JOHN8 HOUSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF SERVICES---JOHNSON, LATEEFAH NASHEED1416 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE2001 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, ROBERT EDWARD117 WINSTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POE, PEYTON LEBRON211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM8919 NELSON RD SODDY DAISY, 373793353Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ( OCCUVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---RANKIN, JOHN T117 SAW TOOTH OAK RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS---SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN75 PEBBLESTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SANDERS, KEITH BRYANT2001 SOUTH LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SHAVERS, KELSEY L727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37095Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICES---SMOLIK, RAYBURN RAY4621 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING WHILE RESTRICTION IN EFFECT CLASS E FELONY---ST CLAIRE, PAMELA SUE3839 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT UNDER 1000DESCRATION OF VENERATED OBJECT---TEETERS, CHRISTOPHER L153 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMONDHOMELESS HIXSON, 373431605Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE3714 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SCHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (DRUG PARAPHERNAL---YATES, JOSEPH BARRY1701 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BUTLER, TIERRA C

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/31/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SIMPLE POSSES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POS OF METH) CARR, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PINELLAS CO, FL) CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CULPEPPER, MITCHELL LEON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAMOND, MARCUS RENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/16/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DIXON, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY) DIXSON, BRITTANY MCADAMS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DURHAM, TOMMY L

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/14/1961

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

DESECRATION OF VENERATED OBJECT

THEFT OF PROPERTY ( THEFT UNDER 1000 ) ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ( THEFT OVER 5000 ) FOOTE, SHAWN LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FREEMAN, SONYA LASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY GILLESPIE, JAMAL MAHARIS

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/19/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT GORDON, DALLAS DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HIGDON, JAMES LABRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGH, ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, ADRIA PATREISE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/06/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT HOEY, TIMOTHY JOHN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/30/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES

MOORE, ROBERT EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/17/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ( OCCU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC RANKIN, JOHN T

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/06/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS SANBORN, CRAIG ALAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SANDERS, KEITH BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SHAVERS, KELSEY L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES ST CLAIRE, PAMELA SUE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000

DESCRATION OF VENERATED OBJECT TEETERS, CHRISTOPHER L

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/03/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/28/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SCH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (DRUG PARAPHERNAL