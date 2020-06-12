Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 43; 55,783 Total Cases; Whitfield Has Another Death

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,418 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 55,783 - up from 54,973 - an increase of 810.

Hospitalizations are at 9,181 - up 108 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 23 new cases for a total of 562, and one more death for a total of 10. Officials said 35 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has five new cases at 216, and one death. Eleven have been hospitalized, including one new case. Dade County has 47 cases, an increase of two, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 217 cases, an increase of 33, and no deaths. Eightteen have been hospitalized, including two more. Chattooga County has two more cases, for a total of 32, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 539 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 365 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 240 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,069 cases and 280 deaths. Cobb County has 3,522 cases and 215 deaths. There are now 4,282 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 142 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,089 cases and now 152 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,828 cases and is at 150 deaths.