Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 43; 55,783 Total Cases; Whitfield Has Another Death

Friday, June 12, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 2,418 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  43 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 55,783 - up from 54,973 -  an increase of 810.

Hospitalizations are at 9,181 - up 108 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has 23 new cases for a total of 562, and one more death for a total of 10. Officials said 35 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has five new cases at 216, and one death. Eleven have been hospitalized, including one new case. Dade County has 47 cases, an increase of two, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 217 cases, an increase of 33, and no deaths. Eightteen have been hospitalized, including two more. Chattooga County has two more cases, for a total of 32, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 539 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 365 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 240 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,069 cases and 280 deaths. Cobb County has 3,522 cases and 215 deaths. There are now 4,282 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 142 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,089 cases and now 152 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,828 cases and is at 150 deaths.


City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

Matthew Hall Gets 10 Years For Drugs, Handgun Possession; Clark Gets 20 Years For Armed Robbery


The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law. The resolution ads categories ... (click for more)

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place ... (click for more)

Matthew Hall will be spending the next 10 years in prison after he was found with cocaine and a handgun. While the guidelines called for a minimum sentence of 151 months, prosecutor Scott ... (click for more)



City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law. The resolution ads categories of "ancestry, disability, gender identity, military status, and sexual orientation." It is sponsored by council members Carol Berz and Ken Smith. The resolution says: WHEREAS, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place in the city about the future of the statue of Confederate General Johnston which currently stands downtown. Therefore, the council will not be taking any action regarding the statue ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Forms Alliance With North Georgia Soccer Academy

Chattanooga FC announced a new partnership with the North Georgia Soccer Academy that will enhance the level of play for both organizations. The agreement will allow the sharing of knowledge between coaches, staff and players, and will give NGSA players access to additional professional level coaching. Talented players will also have an opportunity to train with the professional ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


