Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/17/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWLING, JAMEEKAH LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/18/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BULLOCH, CLARENCE DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DANIELS, DAISHAUN A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DILILLA, BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/13/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SIMPLE DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FISHER, DONALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 01/09/1953

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOODMAN, ANDREW JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

HUFFMAN, JARED LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JONES, TERRENCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/27/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MCCLAIN, CANDICE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MILLWOOD, KATELAND A

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MURPHY, ROBERT NOLAN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION PATILLO, ERNEST H

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/10/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PRATT, MELBA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/10/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PRATT, TAKESHA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS SMASAL, JUSTIN W

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, ELIJAJUAN COVONTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA