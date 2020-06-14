 Monday, June 15, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dahl Announces Mayoral Bid, First Libertarian To Do So

Sunday, June 14, 2020

Christopher Dahl, Libertarian, announced his bid for Chattanooga mayor in an announcement on Friday.

 

He said, “I am excited and dedicated to begin this new chapter of my life.

As a citizen of this city I want to give power back to the citizens, not a failed government bureaucracy. I will minimize government involvement in your day to day life while working to repair critical infrastructure that the current administration has failed time and again to truly address. Our current government is bloated and corrupt and I will work to cut planned increases in spending for our failing government schools.“

 

Mr. Dahl said he is committed to not taking any donations over $25 because he believes that money and politics should not mix.


Man From Bradely County SWAT Standoff Turns Himself In

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a residence on Hancock Road SE, after a man involved in a reported domestic dispute barricaded himself inside his home, advising that he was armed. Negotiators with the SWAT team successfully de-escalated the situation and the suspect turned himself in without incident. Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance ... (click for more)

Rescue Efforts Underway For Woman Injured In The Pocket Wilderness

Rescue efforts are underway at the Pocket Wilderness hiking trails for an injured hiker. At 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a woman, 36, with an extremity injury. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Tennessee State Parks to the trail area. The 911 caller reported she is 1.5 miles on the trail and three children (12, 13, 14 years old) ... (click for more)

They Are Unsafe

Daily one progressive mayor after another crashes and burns. As talk of abolishing police increases, anarchists and criminals become more empowered. The failed mayor of Minneapolis sheepishly walked away from a rally after being harassed by a mob. No dialogue allowed. Seattle is now a Mad Max scenario. From calling the chaos there the “summer of love” to declaring it patriotic, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Erlanger Safe?

With the cloud of “union oversight” now dark on Erlanger Hospital’s horizon and the turnover of nurses at the hospital peaking due to consistent managerial abuse, literally double caseloads, and declining benefits, there are many longtime hospital nurses who are past being fed up, and believe me on this, my emails have tripled from nurses begging for help. I have nothing to do with ... (click for more)

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


