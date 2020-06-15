Engineers’ Union To Protest On Wednesday TVA’s Plan To Lay Off Local IT Workers

Members of the Engineering Association – plus 220 cardboard silhouettes representing TVA tech workers slated to lose their jobs – will stand in Chattanooga’s Miller Park on Wednesday to protest announced layoffs at the nation’s largest publicly-owned utility.

The protest will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

TVA is planning to outsource as many as 220 information technology jobs to Cap Gemini, a Paris-based firm with more than 100,000 employees in India, along with two other firms headquartered overseas.



“It’s outrageous that at a time of massive unemployment, with Congress spending trillions to get Americans back to work, a federal utility is sending jobs overseas to India, France and elsewhere,” said Gay Henson, a TVA worker and president of the Engineering Association, IFPTE Local 1937.

“Sending crucial IT jobs overseas – and possibly compromising the security of our nation’s electrical grid – would be a dumb idea any day of the week. To do it now, when millions of Americans are desperate for work, is worse than dumb. It’s irresponsible. Keeping good-paying IT jobs here in Tennessee won’t cost anyone a penny. The TVA has admitted that ratepayers will not save a single dollar if our members lose their jobs. TVA needs to stop these layoffs now.”





