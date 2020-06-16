 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Engineers’ Union To Protest On Wednesday TVA’s Plan To Lay Off Local IT Workers; TVA Denies Assertions

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Members of the Engineering Association – plus 220 cardboard silhouettes representing TVA tech workers slated to lose their jobs – will stand in Chattanooga’s Miller Park on Wednesday to protest announced layoffs at the nation’s largest publicly-owned utility. 

The protest will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

TVA is planning to outsource as many as 220 information technology jobs to Cap Gemini, a Paris-based firm with more than 100,000 employees in India, along with two other firms headquartered overseas, the group said.

TVA denied that assertion.

Officials said, "Specifically, only 62 individuals are impacted, not more than 200. In addition, the jobs are not being sent outside the U.S.  In fact, TVA has very specific contractual language that requires all work to be completed in the U.S.

"All three of the companies involved have very large U.S.-based workforce’s and many have U.S.-based subsidiary headquarters. All three currently perform similar IT work for other federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and Department of the Navy, all of whole have the same contractual requirements for U.S. based work.

"While we fully understand the impact of this difficult but necessary decision, our focus remains on treating those impacted with respect and professionalism during this difficult time."
 
Gay Henson, a TVA worker and president of the Engineering Association, IFPTE Local 1937, said, “It’s outrageous that at a time of massive unemployment, with Congress spending trillions to get Americans back to work, a federal utility is sending jobs overseas to India, France and elsewhere.
 

“Sending crucial IT jobs overseas – and possibly compromising the security of our nation’s electrical grid – would be a dumb idea any day of the week. To do it now, when millions of Americans are desperate for work, is worse than dumb. It’s irresponsible. Keeping good-paying IT jobs here in Tennessee won’t cost anyone a penny. The TVA has admitted that ratepayers will not save a single dollar if our members lose their jobs. TVA needs to stop these layoffs now.”



 


June 16, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 59,078; 2,529 Deaths; Catoosa County Has First 3 Deaths

June 16, 2020

15 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus At Silverdale Detention Center

June 16, 2020

City Council Not Planning Another Marathon Listening Session


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,529 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 35 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 59,078 ... (click for more)

A mass coronavirus testing at the Silverdale Detention Center found 15 inmates testing positive. CoreCivic officials said 711 inmates were tested and none were showing symptoms. Officials ... (click for more)

One week after the Chattanooga City Council was “shut down” for over seven hours, speakers at Tuesday night’s council meeting will have a limited amount of time to speak about issues. Last week’s ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 59,078; 2,529 Deaths; Catoosa County Has First 3 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,529 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 35 more since Monday. The confirmed cases are now at 59,078 - up from 58,414 - an increase of 664. Hospitalizations are at 9,454 - up 132 since Monday. Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 637, and 10 deaths. Officials said 39 have ... (click for more)

15 Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus At Silverdale Detention Center

A mass coronavirus testing at the Silverdale Detention Center found 15 inmates testing positive. CoreCivic officials said 711 inmates were tested and none were showing symptoms. Officials said 204 employees tested negative. Sheriff Jim Hammond said, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our corrections staff have worked diligently with CoreCivic to follow CDC and local health ... (click for more)

Opinion

Office Of Community Resilience Is Basically Office Of Multicultural Affairs

I don't disagree with the concept of the mayor's new Office of Community Resilience. I didn't disagree with it when he created it seven years ago and called it the Office of Multicultural Affairs. Obviously, the office was a failure. What has it accomplished? I'm guessing millions of dollars of funding and nothing to show for it. Now, the mayor is going to duplicate the office ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Children's? Oh My God

It came as a shock to the area’s medical community Friday when Erlanger Hospital’s beleaguered CEO Will Jackson and its Board of Trustees “laid off” the chief executive officer of Children’s Hospital, a position heretofore that was deemed “untouchable.” There was a very sound reason for that; opened in 1929, it was to be its own entity, a “protected” shrine where the mother ship ... (click for more)

Sports

The Andy Riviera Story: For The Love Of The Game

A 1999 film For Love of the Game starring Kevin Costner in many ways might remind some of the struggles of Lee University right-handed pitcher Andy Riviera. He became tremendously interested in a baseball career during his junior year of high school at Westwood Christian in Miami, Florida. After five surgeries and four different colleges Riviera continues to push forward and is ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Releases 2020 Schedule; Home Opener Set Against Virginia Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program and head coach Travis Filar have finalized the upcoming 2020 fall schedule with first serve slated for August 28 at the Jacksonville State Invitational, just 72 days away. "Releasing our schedule is always exciting, but with everything that has happened over the last couple of months, releasing this fall's schedule is especially thrilling ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors