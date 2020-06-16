Fleischmann Supports President Trump’s Executive Order On Safe Policing For Safe Communities

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement on President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on safe policing for safe communities:

“I support President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on safe policing for safe communities. This Executive Order will allow for information sharing on incidents of excessive force and directs the Department of Justice to certify independent organizations to provide accreditation to police departments on de-escalation, use of force, and community engagement.

“The calls by the radical left to defund our police departments are incredibly dangerous and irresponsible. I thank President Donald Trump for his vocal support of our men and women in blue. I have and will always support the brave police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”