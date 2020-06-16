Woman, 54, Shot Multiple Times On Tunnel Boulevard Tuesday Morning

A woman, 54, was shot multiple times Tuesday morning on Tunnel Boulevard.

At approximately 8:41 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 200 block of Tunnel Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

It was stated to investigators that a person in a passing vehicle fired the shots that struck the victim.