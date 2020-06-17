School Board ChairmanJoe Wingate To Hold Campaign Kickoff Tally At Collegedale Commons

Hamilton County School Board Chairman Joe Wingate of East Brainerd announced on Wednesday that he would hold a campaign kickoff rally at the Collegedale Commons on Thursday, June 25.

“This is going to be a great event for our community,” said School Board Chairman Joe Wingate,” I have fielded many calls from our supporters in District 7 to hold an event for all, and I felt it was very important to make sure all those in attendance could attend in a safe environment, enjoying an evening of fellowship together. We have made many strides in our school system over the last four years. As we move towards election day, I am excited to announce the accomplishments we have achieved, and I ask the voters of District 7 to stand with me as we keep winning for another four years.”

Mr. Wingate’s campaign kickoff will be held from 6-8 p.m. where light refreshments will be served. There will be hand sanitizer available for any in need. It is asked, but not required, that any who would like to attend to RSVP to joe@electjoewingate.com or on the campaign’s Facebook page which can be found @joewingated7.