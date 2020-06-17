Waconda Point House Damaged By Fire Wednesday Evening

A Waconda Point home on Harrison Bay was damaged by fire Wednesday evening at 5612 Waconda Point Road in the Highway 58 area. At 6:40 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting his garage was on fire and trying to put the fire out with a garden hose.

Highway 58 VFD arrived on the scene and confirmed a garage fire and moving up to the attic area. Once fire officials confirmed everyone was out of the house, they sent fire teams into the home to conduct an interior attack and other fire teams to contain the fire on the home’s exterior.

A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower. Tri-Community VFD, Chattanooga Fire Department and East Ridge Fire Department responded to the fire scene. Dallas Bay VFD fire boat responded from the lake to provide water on the backside of the home. Bradley County Fire Rescue and Tri-Community VFD stood by at Highway 58 Stations 1 and 2 for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene checking firefighters’ vitals signs.

Fire officials report the house is a total loss. Damages are unknown at this time. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner explained to fire officials he was in the house when he heard the smoke detector go off in the garage. He got up to investigate, opened the door and found the back of his freezer was on fire. He tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

The homeowner was insured and will be staying with family.