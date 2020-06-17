 Thursday, June 18, 2020 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Waconda Point House Damaged By Fire Wednesday Evening

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
  • - photo by Craig W. Joel

    - photo by Amy Maxwell

    - photo by Amy Maxwell

    - photo by Amy Maxwell

    - photo by Amy Maxwell
  • - photo by Craig W. Joel
  • - photo by Craig W. Joel

A Waconda Point home on Harrison Bay was damaged by fire Wednesday evening at 5612 Waconda Point Road in the Highway 58 area. At 6:40 p.m., the homeowner called 911 reporting his garage was on fire and trying to put the fire out with a garden hose.

Highway 58 VFD arrived on the scene and confirmed a garage fire and moving up to the attic area. Once fire officials confirmed everyone was out of the house, they sent fire teams into the home to conduct an interior attack and other fire teams to contain the fire on the home’s exterior.

A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower. Tri-Community VFD, Chattanooga Fire Department and East Ridge Fire Department responded to the fire scene. Dallas Bay VFD fire boat responded from the lake to provide water on the backside of the home. Bradley County Fire Rescue and Tri-Community VFD stood by at Highway 58 Stations 1 and 2 for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene checking firefighters’ vitals signs.

Fire officials report the house is a total loss. Damages are unknown at this time. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeowner explained to fire officials he was in the house when he heard the smoke detector go off in the garage. He got up to investigate, opened the door and found the back of his freezer was on fire. He tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful.

The homeowner was insured and will be staying with family.

- photo by Craig W. Joel

June 17, 2020

11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

June 17, 2020

Waconda Point House Damaged By Fire Wednesday Evening

June 17, 2020

School Board ChairmanJoe Wingate To Hold Campaign Kickoff Tally At Collegedale Commons


11 More Patients At Rossville Nursing Home Test Positive For Coronavirus

Waconda Point House Damaged By Fire Wednesday Evening

Juneteenth 155th Anniversary: Commemoration - The Previsioning Of America

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger would arrive in Galveston, Tx. and issue Gen. Order No. 3 which proclaimed, “The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and the rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Readers Are Right

Several weeks ago, I was alerted to a series of mounting problems at Erlanger Hospital since Will Jackson, who had been the medical director at the hospital, seemingly had orchestrated a take-over from then hospital president Kevin Spiegel. Jackson, who in my opinion should have been booted from the campus, instead was named as Spiegel’s replacement by the hospital’s Board of Trustees ... (click for more)

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


