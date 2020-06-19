UTC Sets Dates For Commencement Ceremonies

 Friday, June 19, 2020 83.0°F   thunderstorm light rain   Thunderstorm Light Rain

Breaking News


Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga have been scheduled over a series of dates from July 31 to Aug. 9 after postponement from their original May schedule because of COVID-19 concerns.

Separate ceremonies - all to take place in McKenzie Arena - are planned for each of UTC’s four colleges and the Graduate School. Ceremonies are separate to help facilitate social distancing and mitigate risk for graduates and guests. 

“We are pleased to be able to announce commencement exercises for Spring and Summer 2020 graduates,” Chancellor Steven R. Angle said. “We will take CDC-recommended safety precautions including social distancing. We know how much an in-person ceremony means to our graduates and their families and look forward to sharing this event with them.” 

The first commencement ceremony held will be for graduates of the College of Health, Education and Professional Studies at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

Commencement for graduates of the Gary W. Rollins College of Business is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 1.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 2, the College of Engineering and Computer Science hosts commencement for its graduates.

The Graduate School recognizes recipients of advanced degrees with a commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

Two separate ceremonies are planned to accommodate the number of graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences - with the first at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 and the second at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9. Participating Arts and Sciences graduates will choose which of the two ceremony dates they plan to join.

Each graduate will receive up to four tickets each for guests, and all ceremony participants and guests will be required to wear face masks. Disposable masks will be furnished to guests, and graduates will receive branded, re-usable masks. Seating for both graduates and guests will maintain recommended social distancing.

More information, including links to live webcasts of each commencement ceremony, will be furnished as it becomes available at www.utc.edu.


The EPB board of directors met Friday morning for the purpose of presenting the budget and the corporate goals for the upcoming year. The approved budget for the electric system in fiscal year 2020-2021 is $585 million and there will be no rate increase. The budget for the fiber optics side of the business, which has 111,000 customers, is flat from the previous year at $175 million.

Several County Commissioners expressed a desire to move away from CoreCivic management of the Silverdale Detention Center during Friday's Hamilton County Security and Corrections Committee meeting. Commissioner David Sharpe, who oversaw the meeting, advocated for an end to CoreCivic's involvement with county prisoners. He said that over the last few years, this conversation

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods - And Response

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger’s Downward Spiral

So here comes this letter from a schoolteacher who, unfortunately, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Erlanger emergency room just last week. I did not solicit this letter nor did I encourage it. It came as the result of several articles I have written this week about our region’s level one trauma center. Never in my life would I have dreamed in the past week what I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Former Moc Volleyball Player Allie Davenport Signs Professional Contract

Former Chattanooga Mocs volleyball standout and All-Southern Conference selection Allie Davenport continues her successful professional career across the pond, recently signing with Saint Die des Vosges in France for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The signing marks the third different country where Davenport has competed on the professional level since graduating from Chattanooga ... (click for more)


