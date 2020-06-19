UTC Sets Dates For Commencement Ceremonies

Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga have been scheduled over a series of dates from July 31 to Aug. 9 after postponement from their original May schedule because of COVID-19 concerns.

Separate ceremonies - all to take place in McKenzie Arena - are planned for each of UTC’s four colleges and the Graduate School. Ceremonies are separate to help facilitate social distancing and mitigate risk for graduates and guests.

“We are pleased to be able to announce commencement exercises for Spring and Summer 2020 graduates,” Chancellor Steven R. Angle said. “We will take CDC-recommended safety precautions including social distancing. We know how much an in-person ceremony means to our graduates and their families and look forward to sharing this event with them.”

The first commencement ceremony held will be for graduates of the College of Health, Education and Professional Studies at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

Commencement for graduates of the Gary W. Rollins College of Business is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 1.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 2, the College of Engineering and Computer Science hosts commencement for its graduates.

The Graduate School recognizes recipients of advanced degrees with a commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

Two separate ceremonies are planned to accommodate the number of graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences - with the first at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 and the second at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9. Participating Arts and Sciences graduates will choose which of the two ceremony dates they plan to join.

Each graduate will receive up to four tickets each for guests, and all ceremony participants and guests will be required to wear face masks. Disposable masks will be furnished to guests, and graduates will receive branded, re-usable masks. Seating for both graduates and guests will maintain recommended social distancing.

More information, including links to live webcasts of each commencement ceremony, will be furnished as it becomes available at www.utc.edu.