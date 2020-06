Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AESHAN, GABRIEL

4700 JENKINS RD APT 836 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES

2003 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO ALABAMA)

---

BARBEE, ALEX MCCAIN

972 BROTHERTON LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RIOT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BELL, FRANK LAMONT

1713 ELLEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

BOOKOUT, BOBBY JOE

10812 MEADOWVIEW ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

CASH, RILEY MCKENZIE

622 GEORGIA AVE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RIOT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CASTILLO, RAMON GUADALUPE

483 EDGE WATER ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CHUBB, STONEY ELANE

7741 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLARK, KEVIN LEON

419 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CUTTER, RICHARD

5726 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

DAVIS, JOHN WILLIAM

2309 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

FEHRING, BRANDON MATTHEW

6501 AIRPORT BLVR MOBILE, 36606

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

GOINS, BRANDEN LEE

8076CHASE HUNTER TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER L

190 LILLIE DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RIOT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HARMON, WESLEY SCOTT

760 ARMSTRONG ROAD CLEVELAND,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

HARRIS, PATRICK LAMAR

1301 CYPRESS ST CT APT 250 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

---

HENDERSON, JAMES EDWIN

1221 REEVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HENRY, JUSTIN SCOTT

810 SOUTH VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE SOUTH HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HERREN, STEPHEN A

1331 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 373434402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HIXON, WILLIAM ROSS

9233 EVENING SHADOW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

HOWIE, TYREE

3020 13th Ave Chattanooga, 374071610

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUGHLEY, CRYSTAL FINECE

7624 HURRICANE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374214794

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

LOCKWOOD, GARY WILLIAM

HOMELESS CHATANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

INCITING TO RIOT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

MANNIS, BRANDON TYLER

520 MOHAWK STREET ROSSVILLE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE

13290 HWY 41 GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000

---

MOORE, DYEISHA B

5229 WOODLAWN VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MORALES-ORDONEZ, EDELFO BELAR

1100 WHEELER STREET CHATTANOOG, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

OLIVER, SHAWN EDWARD

4806 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

PADILLA PASCUAL, LUIS RENE

314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW

4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PEREZ-REYNOSO, DANI

4321 DUPONST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNDERAGE DRINKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

POSTELL, JOSEPH

308 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113424

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

REECE, MARK ANTHONY

HOMELESS MOTEL 6 EAST RIDGE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

BURGLARY

THEFT

RESISTING

---

RINEHART, COURTNEY MARIE

224 ROCKFORD CEDAR ST ROCKFORD, 37854

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF ALPRA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSINO OF CLONA

---

ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL

7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ROGERS, JAMES KASEY

5143 HARRISON PIKE WEST MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SYLVESTER, THOMAS LUKE

312 LINDSAY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RIOT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

TEFFT, WARREN

1547 PAGETT RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

THOMAS, WALTER

2426 COMB FLOWER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1,000

---

TURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN

3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112656

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

WADE, DEMETRIC

7310 STANDOFORD GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

WALTERS-SPEARS, BROCK RYAN

1619 MAIN ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)

---

WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111905

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT

4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WOMACK, ERIKA NICOLE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

YOUNG, MALIK

1210 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

AESHAN, GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/28/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BARBEE, ALEX MCCAIN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

RIOT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BELL, FRANK LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/02/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW BOOKOUT, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND CASH, RILEY MCKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

RIOT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASTILLO, RAMON GUADALUPE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHUBB, STONEY ELANE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CLARK, KEVIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/21/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CUTTER, RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY DAVIS, JOHN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GOINS, BRANDEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

RIOT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HACKER, DAVID SHANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, PATRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/22/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HENRY, JUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HERREN, STEPHEN A

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HIXON, WILLIAM ROSS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING HOWIE, TYREE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHLEY, CRYSTAL FINECE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KLOBUCAR, JAMES PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/06/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

LOCKWOOD, GARY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

INCITING TO RIOT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MANNIS, BRANDON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/27/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000 MOORE, DYEISHA B

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MORALES-ORDONEZ, EDELFO BELAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) OLIVER, SHAWN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION PADILLA PASCUAL, LUIS RENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/24/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-REYNOSO, DANI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/12/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW POSTELL, JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REECE, MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/02/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT

RESISTING RINEHART, COURTNEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF ALPRA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSINO OF CLONA ROGERS, JAMES KASEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SYLVESTER, THOMAS LUKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

RIOT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TEFFT, WARREN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY THOMAS, WALTER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/17/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1,000 TURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WADE, DEMETRIC

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WALTERS-SPEARS, BROCK RYAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY) WARD, TIFFANY MARSHAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)