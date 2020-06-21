 Sunday, June 21, 2020 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST
298 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
---
BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN
6513 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432999
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, COURTNEY LANE
2511 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANE
7015 DAYTON PIKE LOT#10 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FULLER, SHARIFF ELSUN
1719 CITICO AVENUE APARTMENT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
GREGORY, COURTNEY N
1400 CHESTNUT ST APT 430 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HARDIN, DURWARD MALACHI
1701 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045108
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HARRIS, MARK EDWIN
2236 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRISON, MICHAEL RAY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HERRON, DOYLE CODY
7285 SPRING PLACE RD SE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOBBS, HEATHER LEE
9607 BARBEE RD LOT 78 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSTON, CAITLIN O
3375 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN
4720 Hunter Trl Chattanooga, 374152214
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LYKES, MARION DEUNTA
2707 EAST 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
MCCLURE, BRIAN NELSON
1501 BOY SCOUT RD. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MCKELVIN, ROGER JEROME
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 56 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
REDMOND, MELVIN JACOB
2538 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN
NONE GIVEN CHATTANOOGA, 374155809
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER $2500
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
---
ROLANDSON, GARION A
454 HOLLY CREEK DR CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
RUTHERFORD, ANTHONY CHARLES
10527 COLLINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SIRMANS, CUREKE EMIL
402 TERRELL ST WARNER ROBINS, 31088
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
SMITH, STEVEN KENNETH
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
STAMPER, BRITTANI E
457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
TATE, MICHAEL LEFERAWN
915 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TAYLOR, ASHLEY M
431 SAVAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMAS, DANIEL M
2106 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
TUCKER, BEAU SCOTT
5312 GREENBRIAR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL
734 HENDRIX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

