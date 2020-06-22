 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 73.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Challenge To City Budget Process Is Focus Of Latest Protest Rally

Monday, June 22, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus
Courtenay Cholovich and Cameron Williams
Courtenay Cholovich and Cameron Williams

Monday’s demonstration felt like a prelude to Tuesday’s upcoming injunction hearing in Chancery Court. UTC professor Courtney Cholovich has filed suit against the city, claiming that the city and council did not give enough notice they were voting on an amended budget.

“We observed that City Council actually violated what we see as several state and local statues in accordance for how they are supposed to give public notice,” said Ms. Cholovich. “Yes, the public knows there is a Council meeting every Tuesday, but Mayor Berke’s alternate budget was not announced until the day before. It wasn’t even announced by City Council they were bringing it on to the agenda. So that’s a huge violation, since they aren’t supposed to be able to take that vote, and that is a state statute under the Sunshine Law.”

She outlined how much time the community requires for the Council to vote on the amended budget. Inside this new budget, around $2 million of the $71 million allocated from the police will be put into other places, including the newly-formed Office for Community Resilience.

“You have to give your constituency time to look over these proposals and then come back with their opinion of these things, in order to have an educated opinion about them,” said Ms. Cholovich. “Per city code and state law, City Council is required to give at least 10 days public notice.”

After she spoke, Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams took the microphone, and alluded to the stormy could looming above the Miller Park crowd.

“We see who are the warriors, who come out even in the midst of weather concerns, you’re still out here with a willingness to fight,” he said. “We have work to do this week and moving forward.”

Next up was organizer Marie Mott, who praised Ms. Cholovich for filing an injunction on behalf of the protesters. She said the teacher has “put her livelihood and life on the line” to file it. She said, "Everybody doesn’t agree with power belonging to the people.

“They should have just negotiated, because we’re going to go to court tomorrow, and we’re dragging the City Council and attorney, and if the odds are in the people's favor that renders this budget that is lopsided for the police null and void. That means we will be able to start from the top and have participatory budgeting and the voice of the people will be heard when it comes to where you want your tax dollars to go.”

Ms. Mott mentioned the upcoming Friday rally at Chamberlain Field on UTC’s campus. She said colleges and high schools have become active, which in her words highlighted how a multitude of demographics have been active in protests.

“Every step of the way we keep showing them we’re not done, weak, giving up, or turning around,” said Ms. Mott. “This moment is so significant because we’ve had high school students who have protested, and now we have college students protesting. We’re now having the LGBTQIA community. We’ve had so many demographics come together to raise their voice. That is what democracy looks like.”


