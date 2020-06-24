2 Men Shot On Dee Drive Tuesday Evening

Two men, 28 and 33, were shot Tuesday evening on Dee Drive.

At approximately 7:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dee Drive.

At approximately 7:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dee Drive.

Both victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening. As police were responding to the location, they received calls that two adult men with gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals via personal vehicles.

Officers located a crime scene in the 3100 block of Dee Drive. It was stated to investigators that a group of kids were fighting in the street when gunfire erupted.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.