 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 81.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


2 Men Shot On Dee Drive Tuesday Evening

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Two men, 28 and 33, were shot Tuesday evening on Dee Drive.
 
At approximately 7:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dee Drive.
 
As police were responding to the location, they received calls that two adult men with gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals via personal vehicles.
Both victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
 
Officers located a crime scene in the 3100 block of Dee Drive. It was stated to investigators that a group of kids were fighting in the street when gunfire erupted.
 
No other injuries have been reported at this time. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

June 24, 2020

TBI Releases Annual Crime In Tennessee Report

June 24, 2020

2 Men Shot On Dee Drive Tuesday Evening

June 24, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its 2019 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement ... (click for more)

Two men, 28 and 33, were shot Tuesday evening on Dee Drive. At approximately 7:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dee Drive. As police ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

TBI Releases Annual Crime In Tennessee Report

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its 2019 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies. The report compiles data submitted to TBI’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System. Among the report’s findings: The number of Group A offenses, generally considered the ... (click for more)

2 Men Shot On Dee Drive Tuesday Evening

Two men, 28 and 33, were shot Tuesday evening on Dee Drive. At approximately 7:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dee Drive. As police were responding to the location, they received calls that two adult men with gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals via personal vehicles. Both victim's injuries are considered non-life ... (click for more)

Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two CoSIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors