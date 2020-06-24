 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 81.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


TBI Releases Annual Crime In Tennessee Report

Report Shows Overall Decrease In Reported Crime In The Volunteer State

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its 2019 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The report compiles data submitted to TBI’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System. Among the report’s findings:

The number of Group A offenses, generally considered the most serious criminal incidents, totaled 529,524 in 2019, a decrease of 5 percent from 2018.

Reported incidents of murder, rape, and weapons law violations all decreased in 2019.

Reported cases of kidnapping increased by 7.2 percent year-to-year.

The number of crimes reported as having a domestic violence nexus decreased 4 percent from 2018 to 2019.

The number of reported drug violations decreased by 5.6 percent. However, the number of drug offenses identified as methamphetamine-related increased to 18,086 in 2019, a 32.1 percent increase in the span of three years.

The number of both juvenile victims of crime and juvenile arrestees decreased year-to-year.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”

The full report is available for download on TBI’s website, www.tn.gov/tbi.


June 24, 2020

TBI Releases Annual Crime In Tennessee Report

June 24, 2020

2 Men Shot On Dee Drive Tuesday Evening

June 24, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its 2019 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement ... (click for more)

Two men, 28 and 33, were shot Tuesday evening on Dee Drive. At approximately 7:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dee Drive. As police ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

TBI Releases Annual Crime In Tennessee Report

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its 2019 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies. The report compiles data submitted to TBI’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System. Among the report’s findings: The number of Group A offenses, generally considered the ... (click for more)

2 Men Shot On Dee Drive Tuesday Evening

Two men, 28 and 33, were shot Tuesday evening on Dee Drive. At approximately 7:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dee Drive. As police were responding to the location, they received calls that two adult men with gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals via personal vehicles. Both victim's injuries are considered non-life ... (click for more)

Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two CoSIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors