Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, JACOB TYLER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR ASHLEY, MATTHEW T

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/30/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION BALLARD, SHAKIRA SHANITA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAIL TO YIELD BARNACK, DENNIS J

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOYD, NICKITA JACINDA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/25/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BRYAN, DAVID ROBERTS

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURNETTE, HAVEN RICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CAWOOD, MORGAN H

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CLAYTON, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 04/05/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY COLEMAN, ALYSSA N

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FORD, DESMOND DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GUNTER, ANNA LUANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRIS, DEMARIO TYSEAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA HILLEY, JASON RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JENNINGS, JAMES E

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 02/21/1959

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, SALIHAH S

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE LOWMAN, ZACHARY JOHN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASSENGALE, JASON CONRAD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/09/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ORR, ELLIS MCAUTHOR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/19/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE PHELPS, JESSICA EVAMACHON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, MISTI DAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT RAITCH, SARAH LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)