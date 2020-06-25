Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ASHLEY, MATTHEW T
1726 BORNA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
BALLARD, SHAKIRA SHANITA
1813 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAIL TO YIELD
---
BARNACK, DENNIS J
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
6302 PYTHAN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOYD, NICKITA JACINDA
1685 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BOYKIN, ANTWONE CLEVON
915 WOODMOORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
3273 OZARK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BRYAN, DAVID ROBERTS
203 POWERS FERRY ROAD ATLANTA, 30067
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNETTE, HAVEN RICHELLE
1907 EAST 25TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CAWOOD, MORGAN H
669 CO RD 48 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CLAYTON, JERRY LEE
1710 MCDONALD LANE SW.
CLEVLAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
COLEMAN, ALYSSA N
603 ASHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FORD, DESMOND DEONTE
3979 TEAKWOOD DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
GASTANEDA, SEANN DANIEL
106 COLONY CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( POSSESSION OF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ( SIMPLE POSSES
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE ( TAMPERING
---
GUNTER, ANNA LUANN
2400 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE #131 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH
6753 ARDIS LANE APT. 30 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, DEMARIO TYSEAN
2805 SIENER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
HILLEY, JASON RANDALL
2621 E 21ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JENNINGS, JAMES E
2015 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, SALIHAH S
811 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
KEY, JEREMY DANIEL
969 HWY 71/84 CAMPTI, 71411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOWMAN, ZACHARY JOHN
727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASSENGALE, JASON CONRAD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MCDUFFY, JAMACHAEL DEVON
1202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON
6946 GLENN ARROW WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MELVIN, MAGENTA SHERNAY
1664 GREENDALE WAY Hixson, 373434853
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
5175 JACKSON RD Apison, 37302
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ORR, ELLIS MCAUTHOR
1704 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
PHELPS, JESSICA EVAMACHON
276 CAILE LANE CLEVELAND, 373117905
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POWELL, MISTI DAWN
991 HENDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
RAITCH, SARAH LYNNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
RENEAU, REBAKAH RUTH
134 STEWART ROAD CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
SHEPPARD, JUSTIN DARNAY
254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
STRICKLAND, DAVID MUSE
2006 BRAGG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064507
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, ANDREW SCOTT
9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TIMMIS, TROY KEVIN
159 OATWOOD DRIVE SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ARSON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TREMMELL, KENSHAYLA
1704 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALDON, RICKY TODD
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER 5000)
---
WEAVER, DEVIN DEANGELO
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHEELER, RACHEL
105 NORTH WARRENFIELDS STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
