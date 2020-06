Erlanger Health System CEO Will Jackson said Thursday that Erlanger will be using the services of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center for cancer services.

He said the move "will expand our cancer care and provide expanded access to clinical care."

The alliance comes after a longtime oncology group recently pulled out of its ties with Erlanger.

The former Erlanger Oncology and Hematology included Drs. John McCravey, Larry Schlabach, Matt Graham and others.

It has joined Tennessee Oncology.