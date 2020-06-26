Police Blotter: Woman Throws Meat Into Sewer After Man Gets Call; Police Skeptical Of Man's Story That He Was Beat Up By Homeless

Police responded to a vandalism at Cypress Street Court. A woman said she was in her apartment and a female was knocking on her door. She said she told the female to leave and then someone kicked the air conditioner into her apartment. She said she "knows it was Jessica" that lives a few doors down from hers because she could recognize her voice. An officer knocked on a couple of doors down from the woman's apartment and was unable to get in contact with anyone.



* * *



Police responded to an accidental injury at 702 Central Ave. An anonymous caller said there was an unconscious man near this location. The injured man had about four or five puncture wounds on his right bicep. Med 13 arrived on the scene, however, he refused transport. He said he got stabbed by three homeless men, "but then was found to be deceitful." A woman who was with him at the time of the incident, said he broke a window from an abandoned home and that's how he got the wounds. Due to two different stories, no further actions were taken.



* * *



On a call on McCallie Avenue, a man said his ex-girlfriend nicked his vehicle with her vehicle because she was mad. He did not want to make an accident report but did state that she was going to pay him for the damage which he estimated to be about $1,000. He just wanted this documented. He said that she was his ex-girlfriend, however he did not know her name or any information. The vehicle was not registered to him. The officer was not able to get in touch with the registered owner. The officer said, "Due to Mr. Smith not providing proof of ownership of the vehicle and Mr. Smith not knowing the name of his ex-girlfriend. I am unfounding this at this time."



* * *



In an incident at 727 E 11th St., a woman said a man told her he was going to hit her after he pulled her hair. The man said he did not pull her hair but was upset because she kicked over their grill which was cooking meat and she threw the meat into the sewer. A number of witnesses reported that the woman was upset because the man received a phone call from "an unknown party" which resulted in her kicking over the BBQ grill and throwing all the meat into the sewer. All parties stated that the man did not pull her hair. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other.

