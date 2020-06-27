 Saturday, June 27, 2020 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
2620 BOYTE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
ARRAIGA, CIFUENTES
192 HICKORY ST.

DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BLANKENBAKER, ERIC D
23 SKY DR WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRADFORD, SARAH
404 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, KENNETH MICHAEL
1401 WINNETAWKA CLEVELAND, 37310
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
---
BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE
895 DRYVALLEY ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BURNS, ERIC LEBRON
412 HOLIWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37041
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BYNUM, ANTHONY DEWYANE
206 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
DETTLOFF, JAMES CHRISTIAN
3504 PINELLAS LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DILLARD, TOMMY RAY
887 BACKVALLEY RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DO, NOT USE
9318 SMITH CEMETARY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (FORTFEITURE CA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FORTFEITURE CAPIAS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
DOWNER, JEFFERY JACKSON
123 DOWER RD APT 614 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN
Homeless Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EL ALAMI, S DAM HUSAM
2019 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLINT, KENNETH LAMAR
1909 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
---
GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRIFFIN, BRIAN EDWARD
2422 SHADY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY
6917 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE
1800 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
HARRIS, RICKY D
1436 MERIDIN STREET ATLANTA, 30317
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN
1531 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
2321 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KNIGHT, TAMILLIA SHONTAY
2300 WILSON ST APT 8J CHATTANOOGA, 374063238
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN
4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
---
MARLIN, ANTONIO DEONTE
2108 CHESTNUT ST, APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE
13290 HWY 41 GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000
VANDALISMOVER $1,000
THEFT OOVER $10,000
---
MASSENGALE, THURMAN LEON
6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MINTON, KRISTY DANNIELLE
9172 MACAULEY LN NOLENSVILLE, 37135
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MOON, CLINTON JEROME
810 LINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046323
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE
9318 SMITH CEMETARY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
4501 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SMITH, WILLIAM ARTHUR
7901 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
STOTTS, CLON BROCK
344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TATE, LORETTA SHAVONNE
318 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VARNER, DENNIS JAMES
302 BOYCHRISTMAS STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARRAIGA, CIFUENTES
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD
BRADFORD, SARAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/21/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BROWN, KENNETH MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
BURNS, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BYNUM, ANTHONY DEWYANE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DO, NOT USE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/18/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPI
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (FORTFEITURE CA
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FORTFEITURE CAPIAS)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EL ALAMI, S DAM HUSAM
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLINT, KENNETH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/05/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/15/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
MARLIN, ANTONIO DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000
  • VANDALISMOVER $1,000
  • THEFT OOVER $10,000
MASSENGALE, THURMAN LEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/01/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSINOF MATHAMP
MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/18/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
TATE, LORETTA SHAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
VARNER, DENNIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


