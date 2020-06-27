Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

jayy show



AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

2620 BOYTE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

---

ARRAIGA, CIFUENTES

192 HICKORY ST.

DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---BLANKENBAKER, ERIC D23 SKY DR WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BRADFORD, SARAH404 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---BROWN, ERIC GIG727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BROWN, KENNETH MICHAEL1401 WINNETAWKA CLEVELAND, 37310Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10---BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE895 DRYVALLEY ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---BURNS, ERIC LEBRON412 HOLIWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37041Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---BYNUM, ANTHONY DEWYANE206 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---DETTLOFF, JAMES CHRISTIAN3504 PINELLAS LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DILLARD, TOMMY RAY887 BACKVALLEY RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DO, NOT USE9318 SMITH CEMETARY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPIPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (FORTFEITURE CAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FORTFEITURE CAPIAS)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---DOWNER, JEFFERY JACKSON123 DOWER RD APT 614 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---EDGE, STEVEN ALLENHomeless Chattanooga, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EL ALAMI, S DAM HUSAM2019 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FLINT, KENNETH LAMAR1909 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $500---GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRIFFIN, BRIAN EDWARD2422 SHADY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY6917 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE1800 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---HARRIS, RICKY D1436 MERIDIN STREET ATLANTA, 30317Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY---HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN1531 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA2321 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---KNIGHT, TAMILLIA SHONTAY2300 WILSON ST APT 8J CHATTANOOGA, 374063238Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO RENDER AIDFAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH---MARLIN, ANTONIO DEONTE2108 CHESTNUT ST, APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE13290 HWY 41 GUILD, 37340Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000VANDALISMOVER $1,000THEFT OOVER $10,000---MASSENGALE, THURMAN LEON6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MINTON, KRISTY DANNIELLE9172 MACAULEY LN NOLENSVILLE, 37135Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MOON, CLINTON JEROME810 LINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046323Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE9318 SMITH CEMETARY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE4501 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---SMITH, WILLIAM ARTHUR7901 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDDRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---STOTTS, CLON BROCK344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TATE, LORETTA SHAVONNE318 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---VARNER, DENNIS JAMES302 BOYCHRISTMAS STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ARRAIGA, CIFUENTES

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD BRADFORD, SARAH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/21/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BROWN, KENNETH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10 BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 BURNS, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BYNUM, ANTHONY DEWYANE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION DO, NOT USE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/18/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPI

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (FORTFEITURE CA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FORTFEITURE CAPIAS)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EL ALAMI, S DAM HUSAM

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FLINT, KENNETH LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500

HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/05/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/15/1975

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH MARLIN, ANTONIO DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000

VANDALISMOVER $1,000

THEFT OOVER $10,000 MASSENGALE, THURMAN LEON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/01/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSINOF MATHAMP MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/18/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE TATE, LORETTA SHAVONNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/26/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR