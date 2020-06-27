Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY
2620 BOYTE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
ARRAIGA, CIFUENTES
192 HICKORY ST.
DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BLANKENBAKER, ERIC D
23 SKY DR WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BRADFORD, SARAH
404 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, KENNETH MICHAEL
1401 WINNETAWKA CLEVELAND, 37310
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
---
BURDEN, RACHAEL STEPHAINE
895 DRYVALLEY ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
BURNS, ERIC LEBRON
412 HOLIWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37041
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BYNUM, ANTHONY DEWYANE
206 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
DETTLOFF, JAMES CHRISTIAN
3504 PINELLAS LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DILLARD, TOMMY RAY
887 BACKVALLEY RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DO, NOT USE
9318 SMITH CEMETARY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPI
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE (FORTFEITURE CA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (FORTFEITURE CAPIAS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (FORTFEITURE CAPI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
DOWNER, JEFFERY JACKSON
123 DOWER RD APT 614 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN
Homeless Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EL ALAMI, S DAM HUSAM
2019 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLINT, KENNETH LAMAR
1909 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
---
GAULDIN, DENECIA MARQUITA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRIFFIN, BRIAN EDWARD
2422 SHADY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY
6917 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, CEDRIC EUGENE
1800 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
HARRIS, RICKY D
1436 MERIDIN STREET ATLANTA, 30317
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN
1531 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUGHES, MEGAN DIANA
2321 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KNIGHT, TAMILLIA SHONTAY
2300 WILSON ST APT 8J CHATTANOOGA, 374063238
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN
4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
---
MARLIN, ANTONIO DEONTE
2108 CHESTNUT ST, APT 335 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
MASIERS, RANDALL WAYNE
13290 HWY 41 GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 5000
VANDALISMOVER $1,000
THEFT OOVER $10,000
---
MASSENGALE, THURMAN LEON
6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MINTON, KRISTY DANNIELLE
9172 MACAULEY LN NOLENSVILLE, 37135
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MOON, CLINTON JEROME
810 LINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046323
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE
9318 SMITH CEMETARY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
4501 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SMITH, WILLIAM ARTHUR
7901 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE REVOKED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
STOTTS, CLON BROCK
344 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TATE, LORETTA SHAVONNE
318 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
VARNER, DENNIS JAMES
302 BOYCHRISTMAS STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
