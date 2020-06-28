Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 2,225

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,778 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - two more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 77,210 - up from 74,985 - an increase of 2,225.

Hospitalizations are at 10,711 - up 22 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 25 new cases for a total of 1,001, and 10 deaths. Officials said 50 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has two new cases at 315 and 11 deaths. Sixteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 64 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County holds at 303 cases and seven deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 56 cases, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 671 cases and 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 495 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 351 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-three have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,610 cases and 311 deaths. Cobb County has 4,607 cases and 240 deaths. There are now 5,448 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 171 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 7,685 cases and now 169 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,883 cases and is at 154 deaths.