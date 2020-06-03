Area Churches To Hold Prayer Rally: Seeking Racial Justice And Reconciliation

Churches throughout the Chattanooga area are uniting Friday at 7:30 p.m., to look up to God, in prayer and worship, and out to fellow neighbors, in love and repentance, to seek equal justice for all Americans, regardless of skin color.

During this solemn time, organizers are calling the community to examine its hearts for any wayward thoughts or motives that would prevent such racial justice from being realized, and then to seek God’s leading regarding what role He desires us to play in such reconciliation.

Official said at a time when the nation is divided like none other in our lifetimes, the Church is calling all followers of Jesus to reflect the unity that our Savior desired for His body when He prayed: “may they be one, as you, Father, and I are one."

The organizers of the event will be exercising all appropriate social distancing protocols, and will be gathering outdoors on the parking lot of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Attendees are encouraged to either stay in their cars, stand by their cars, and/or wear masks, while maintaining an appropriate distance from other attendees.

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church is at 4801 TN-58, Chattanooga, TN 37416. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, rain or shine, so that they are in place for a prompt start at 7:30 p.m. The program will last no more than an hour.

The event will be live streamed on social media.

