Area Churches To Hold Prayer Rally: Seeking Racial Justice And Reconciliation

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Churches throughout the Chattanooga area are uniting Friday at 7:30 p.m., to look up to God, in prayer and worship, and out to fellow neighbors, in love and repentance, to seek equal justice for all Americans, regardless of skin color.

During this solemn time, organizers are calling the community to examine its hearts for any wayward thoughts or motives that would prevent such racial justice from being realized, and then to seek God’s leading regarding what role He desires us to play in such reconciliation.

Official said at a time when the nation is divided like none other in our lifetimes, the Church is calling all followers of Jesus to reflect the unity that our Savior desired for His body when He prayed: “may they be one, as you, Father, and I are one." 

The organizers of the event will be exercising all appropriate social distancing protocols, and will be gathering outdoors on the parking lot of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Attendees are encouraged to either stay in their cars, stand by their cars, and/or wear masks, while maintaining an appropriate distance from other attendees.

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church is at 4801 TN-58, Chattanooga, TN 37416. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, rain or shine, so that they are in place for a prompt start at 7:30 p.m. The program will last no more than an hour. 

The event will be live streamed on social media. 


Opinion

When Violence In America Was Affirmed And Praised: Understanding And Solving Racial Injustices

One man’s violent anti-government protests is another man’s just war. First, let me say I do not condone the rioting and violence that is occurring across our nation, following the murder of George Floyd at the knees of white police officer Derek Chauvin. As someone who values that Jesus taught us to “turn the other cheek” I believe there are other ways we must respond, even ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Get Mad! I Am Too

I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)

Sports

Vol Great Johnny Majors Dies At 85

Johnny Majors, a star running back for the University of Tennessee who later coached the Vols for 15 years, has died a few days after his 85th birthday. His wife, Mary Lynn, said, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River." Majors ... (click for more)

NASCAR Cup Series Coming To Nashville Superspeedway In 2021

In a surprise announcement by Dover Motorsports, Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County will reopen in 2021 and its race schedule will include a race from NASCAR’s premier Cup Series. The Cup Series hasn’t competed in the Middle Tennessee area since 1984, when the last Cup race ran at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. A “very tentative” date of June 20, 2021 has been set for ... (click for more)


