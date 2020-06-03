 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Intervenes In Navigable Waters Litigation In California

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has joined a 23-state coalition "to protect Tennessee property owners, farmers and energy producers."

He said the motion to intervene, filed late Monday, seeks to ensure the court considers Tennessee’s interests and that of its coalition partners when it decides a challenge brought by a separate group of attorneys general led by New York and California.

 

The coalition urges a federal district judge to uphold the Trump Administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which gives greater certainty to farmers and landowners with predictable and reasonable lines between waters subject to federal and state regulation.

 

The coalition also opposes a motion that would keep the new rule from going into effect anywhere in the country while the case moves forward.

 

 “States are the primary regulators of land and water resources, and this Office will continue to support protections for individual property owners from federal encroachment,” said General Slatery.

 

He said, "The rule also corrects flaws within the Obama-era regulation, Waters of the United States, which extended the authority of the EPA and the U.S.

Army Corps of Engineers far beyond what Congress intended and the Constitution permits."

 

Read the coalition’s motion to Intervene in Support of Defendants here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-22-motion.pdf

 

Read [Proposed] State Intervenors’ Opposition to Plaintiffs’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction here:

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-22-opposition-to-pi.pdf

 

Both were filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

 

Tennessee joined the motion to intervene, led by West Virginia and Georgia, along with attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.


Kudos Again To Demetrus Coonrod

In the aftermath of the tragic death of the young man in Minneapolis, Democrats and their sycophants in the media are carrying on the biggest scam perpetrated on the American people since LBJ with his Great Society and Tonkin Gulf incident in 1965. Thanks to Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for publicly standing up to black on black crime, especially homicide, yesterday. Once again ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Get Mad! I Am Too

I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)

Vol Great Johnny Majors Dies At 85

Johnny Majors, a star running back for the University of Tennessee who later coached the Vols for 15 years, has died a few days after his 85th birthday. His wife, Mary Lynn, said, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River." Majors ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: "Coach, Can I Have Your Socks?"

It was just two weeks ago on May 21st, I wrote a column wishing former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors a happy 85th birthday. This morning I found out Coach had passed away. I was immediately saddened upon hearing the news because I respected him as much as I respected anyone I ever met. I have a lot of personal memories of Coach Majors, and I offered some of them in that previous ... (click for more)


