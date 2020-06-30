Georgia Reports 1,874 New Cases, 21 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,805 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 21 more since Monday.The confirmed cases are now at 81,291- up from 79,417 - an increase of 1.874.Hospitalizations are at 11,051 - up 227 since Monday.Whitfield County has 46 new cases for a total of 1,101 and remains at 10 deaths. Officials said 56 have been hospitalized.Walker County has three new cases at 318 and still 11 deaths.Seventeen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 66 cases, up one, and one death. Three have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has eight more cases for total of 312 cases and eight deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has five new cases for a total of 61, two deaths, and four hospitalizations.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 11 new cases, for a total of 688 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 514 cases, up 12 from Monday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 24 cases since Monday for a total of 380 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 6,965 cases and 312 deaths. Cobb County has 4,877 cases and 243 deaths, up three from Monday. There are now 5,841 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 173 deaths up two from Monday. Gwinnett County has increased to 8,082 cases and remains at 170 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,903 cases and remains at 154 deaths.