Hamilton County Has 4th Coronavirus Death In 3 Days; State Records 13 New Deaths

There has been another coronavirus death in Hamilton County - the fourth in three days. The new total is 19.

There were 56 new coronavirus cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 1,275.

There are 15 patients in Intensive Care.

The state reported 13 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 401.

There were 298 new cases. That brings the total to 25,120.

Twenty-six more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,855.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 53-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. A total of 66 people have died from the virus there.

Nashville had 79 new cases and is up to 5,831.

Memphis is at 120 deaths - an increase of one. It has 5,544.

Knox remains at five deaths and has 435 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 610 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 166 cases - five more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 217.

Marion County is at 44 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 20 cases - up one. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 146 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is at 71 cases and it has now had three coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 19cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 938 cases and remains at 46 deaths.

There are 589 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths.