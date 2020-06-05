June 5, 2020
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
III. Special Presentation ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Mayor Andy Berke said Friday he has signed a pledge aimed at "protecting residents and law enforcement alike."
He said:
The protests that have erupted across the country since the killing ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
III. Special Presentation - PUBLIC HEARING - FY21 PROPOSED BUDGETS
IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
... (click for more)
Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all.
Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)
A promising online news website debuted last month from its statewide base in Nashville. Identifying itself as “Tennessee—Lookout,” the website has what appears to be sound leadership and creditable reporters. Its vow is that it hopes to become an “Independent non-profit news site dedicated to covering Tennessee government, policy and politics. Hard-hitting but fair.” I wish it ... (click for more)
Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer?
In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)
While the NBA has adapted its 2020 season and set a schedule to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball is still fighting over how many games will be played and how much money will be paid to players. The two sides are still very far apart and there is a strong possibility there could be no baseball at all in 2020. This is extremely sad and unfortunate. America ... (click for more)