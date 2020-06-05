Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).



III. Special Presentation - PUBLIC HEARING - FY21 PROPOSED BUDGETS



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0044 Ira James (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone).

a. 2020-0044 Ira James (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone).

An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as torezone property located at 2113 Crescent Club Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-2 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)

b. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce CenterZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferredfrom 05-12-2020)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (Applicant Version)

c. 2020-0048 MAP Engineers (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amendCondition 3A of Ordinance No. 13110 on properties located in the 2400 and 2500blocks of Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

d. 2020-0034 MAP Engineers (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience CommercialZone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at4247 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0034 MAP Engineers (Alternate Version)
2020-0034 MAP Engineers (Applicant Version) e. 2020-0049 Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6500 block of Hunt Drive, from R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0049 Sergey Lyashevskiy (Applicant Version) f. 2020-0063 The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP (Amend Conditions). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amendConditions #2, 3, and 5 of Ordinance No. 13187, for property located at 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)

g. 2020-0046 Taylor Bowers (U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 StoriesMaximum Height to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3 Stories MaximumHeight). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1416 Williams Street, from U-CX-4Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 Stories Maximum Height to U-RA-3 UrbanResidential Attached 3 Stories Maximum Height. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff) h. 2020-0057 Anca Rader (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1810 East 13th Street, from R-1 Residential to R-2Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff) i. 2020-0064 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (R-3 Residential Zone and M-1Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1253, 1257, and 1265 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zoneand M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff).
2020-0064 HK Architects (Applicant Version) j. 2020-0065 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light IndustrialZone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located in the 1500 thru 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, 1506 SouthLyerly Street, the 2300 block of East 18th Street, and the 2500 blocks of East 16th,17th, and 18th Streets, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone,R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0065 Collier Construction (Staff Version)
2020-0065 Collier Construction (Applicant Version)  PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportation

k. MR-2020-0031 Terry Wall (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoningthe unopened 1800 block of Pine Street beginning at the southeast corner of TaxMap No. 159G-D-007 thence three hundred (300') feet northeast to the northeastcorner of Tax Map No. 159G-D-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

l. MR-2020-0030 Steve Sherfey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning the unopened block of Pine Street at the beginning of the southwestcorner of Tax Map No. 155O-H-007 thence northeastwardly some two hundredsixty-two (262’) feet to the south of the 200 block of Ochs Highway, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)m. MR-2020-0016 Jane DeBarge (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning partially the unopened 1600 blocks of Rossville Avenue and ReadAvenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for approval by Transportation)n. MR-2020-0028 Yerbey Holding, Inc. ? Jimmy Eller (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning an unopened portion of the 2200 block of Fagan Streetbeginning at the southeast corner of Tax Map No. 155A-A-016.01 thence northeastsome 167.50 feet to the northeast corner of said parcel, as detailed on the attachedmap, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)o. MR-2020-0019 Walter A. Wood Supply Company ? John Hangstefer(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the unopened alleys on the1300 and 1400 blocks of Workman Road, a portion of unopened right-of-way on the4400 block of Divine Avenue, the 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and the unopened1300 through 1500 blocks of East 44th Street, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)p. MR-2020-0021 HE Sanders ? Allen Jones (Abandonment). An ordinance closingand abandoning the unaddressed block of Third Street beginning at the east line ofthe 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard, the unopened 2800 block of Watauga Street,and the unopened alley parallel to the 3000 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailedon the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution to confirm the appointment of Marcus Williams to the SportsAuthority Board representing District 3 with a term ending June 16, 2026.b. A resolution encouraging private employers to provide paid sick leave toemployees.ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Second Amendment to LeaseAgreement with Erwin Marine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, toextend the term for an additional period of three (3) months. (District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to enter into contracts with the following artists andartist-led non-profits for Public Art Creative Strategist Services: (1) Claire Vassort;(2) Erika Roberts; (3) Kathryn Hargrave; (4) RISE Chattanooga; (5) Randy JosiahGolson; and (6) Significant Developments, for a cumulative amount not to exceed$84,000.00.LEGALe. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to renew Purchase Order No.548221 with Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc. for insurancebrokerage services: athletic liability, commercial auto, out of state auto, publicofficial bonds, head start auto, for the second of three twelve (12) month renewal termoptions, for an amount not to exceed $110,037.00.PLANNINGf. 2020-0062 James Stephens (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for propertieslocated in the 2000 block of Jenkins Road and 7950 Fred Lane. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toexecute a Federal U.S. Communities Contract No. 4400008468 via software to assistlocal communities in procurement of public safety and emergency preparednessequipment and related services related to Davidson Road automated high water roadclosures, in the amount of $126,202.00, plus a contingency in the amount of$2,600.00, for a total amount not to exceed $128,802.66. (District 4)VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.a. Announcement - Office of Early Learning was awarded a $10,000.00 grant fromthe National League of Cities to support census count for children 0-5.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.“Juneteenth Proclamation”By Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod4. a. 2020-0044 Ira James (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinanceto amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as torezone property located at 2113 Crescent Club Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone toR-2 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)

b. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce CenterZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from R-1Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferredfrom 05-12-2020)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (Applicant Version)

c. 2020-0048 MAP Engineers (Amend Condition). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amendCondition 3A of Ordinance No. 13110 on properties located in the 2400 and 2500blocks of Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

d. 2020-0034 MAP Engineers (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience CommercialZone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at4247 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0034 MAP Engineers (Alternate Version)
2020-0034 MAP Engineers (Applicant Version) e. 2020-0049 Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone part of a property located in the 6500 block of Hunt Drive, from R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0049 Sergey Lyashevskiy (Applicant Version) f. 2020-0063 The Reserve at Mountain Pass, LP (Amend Conditions). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amendConditions #2, 3, and 5 of Ordinance No. 13187, for property located at 4905 CentralAvenue, more particularly described herein. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)

g. 2020-0046 Taylor Bowers (U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 StoriesMaximum Height to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached 3 Stories MaximumHeight). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1416 Williams Street, from U-CX-4Urban Commercial Mixed Use 4 Stories Maximum Height to U-RA-3 UrbanResidential Attached 3 Stories Maximum Height. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)

h. 2020-0057 Anca Rader (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1810 East 13th Street, from R-1 Residential to R-2Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff) i. 2020-0064 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (R-3 Residential Zone and M-1Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1253, 1257, and 1265 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zoneand M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff).
2020-0064 HK Architects (Applicant Version) j. 2020-0065 Collier Construction (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light IndustrialZone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located in the 1500 thru 1800 blocks of South Watkins Street, 1506 SouthLyerly Street, the 2300 block of East 18th Street, and the 2500 blocks of East 16th,17th, and 18th Streets, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone,R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, and UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0065 Collier Construction (Staff Version)
2020-0065 Collier Construction (Applicant Version)  PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportation

k. MR-2020-0031 Terry Wall (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoningthe unopened 1800 block of Pine Street beginning at the southeast corner of TaxMap No. 159G-D-007 thence three hundred (300') feet northeast to the northeastcorner of Tax Map No. 159G-D-009, as detailed on the attached map, subject tocertain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

l. MR-2020-0030 Steve Sherfey (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning the unopened block of Pine Street at the beginning of the southwestcorner of Tax Map No. 155O-H-007 thence northeastwardly some two hundredsixty-two (262’) feet to the south of the 200 block of Ochs Highway, as detailed onthe attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)m. MR-2020-0016 Jane DeBarge (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning partially the unopened 1600 blocks of Rossville Avenue and ReadAvenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for approval by Transportation)n. MR-2020-0028 Yerbey Holding, Inc. ? Jimmy Eller (Abandonment). An ordinanceclosing and abandoning an unopened portion of the 2200 block of Fagan Streetbeginning at the southeast corner of Tax Map No. 155A-A-016.01 thence northeastsome 167.50 feet to the northeast corner of said parcel, as detailed on the attachedmap, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)o. MR-2020-0019 Walter A. Wood Supply Company ? John Hangstefer(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the unopened alleys on the1300 and 1400 blocks of Workman Road, a portion of unopened right-of-way on the4400 block of Divine Avenue, the 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and the unopened1300 through 1500 blocks of East 44th Street, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)p. MR-2020-0021 HE Sanders ? Allen Jones (Abandonment). An ordinance closingand abandoning the unaddressed block of Third Street beginning at the east line ofthe 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard, the unopened 2800 block of Watauga Street,and the unopened alley parallel to the 3000 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailedon the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Transportation)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:FIREa. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to enter into aMemorandum of Understanding (MOU) for partnership with Monroe County,Tennessee, for participation in and use of the Tennessee Valley RegionalCommunications System (TVRCS), and wherein Monroe County agrees to pay theMaster Site Access Fee to be paid over a ten (10) year period and to pay the radioaccess fees to be accessed on a yearly basis for all radio in use in Monroe County, inthe amount of $600,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works,Division for Waste Resources, to pay a City claim for property damage whichoccurred on January 6, 2020, at or near 5336 Austin Road, Chattanooga, TN 37343,to Gale Holden, in the amount of $26,281.00.8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.